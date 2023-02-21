Reading’s Venetian Moon is everything you’d want in a suburban restaurant

And so it was that three 40-somethings from Arlington, Essex, and Watertown converged at Venetian Moon in Reading, known for mammoth cocktails, drag shows, and a lively bi-level bar scene — so lively, in fact, that we couldn’t be seated until our entire party arrived from our various ports of call, and my friend was frantic that the corner booth we’d been eyeing next to the window would be commandeered by a bachelorette party.

Sometimes you don’t want to go downtown. Sometimes, you want to meet your oldest friends from kindergarten for a night out in the ‘burbs with big martinis, lots of pasta, and easy parking.

Fate was with us. Happily ensconced, we got to ordering from a server who’d clearly seen it all and didn’t appear the least bit perturbed when we were too busy gossiping to make up our minds (or when a nearby child threw something on the floor, nearly missing her knee). She even obliged by taking our photos once we realized we were too old, and our arms were too short, for flattering selfies.

We started with eggplant rollatini, saucy and lightly fried, with lots of fresh, creamy ricotta and a delicate mozzarella coat. I wasn’t surprised, exactly, but I’d chosen the restaurant based on convenience and the cheeky martini photos on their social media pages. However, owner Lisa Cavallo comes from a restaurant family. For years, her dad ran Brother Bill’s in the North End.

“I used to work there when I was 5! This was the 1970s,” she says.

Later, he ran Mike’s, a pizza shop near Faneuil Hall. He retired, but after two months of sitting at home, he spotted an ad in the paper for a deli space in Reading, which he turned into Venetian Moon. This restaurant has been in business for 22 years, expanding over the years into two levels and a martini bar.

“A martini bar! It was so bizarre. I honestly went to Cappy’s, got a whole bunch of stuff, and began mixing our first martinis in 2003,” says Cavallo, who commutes each day from Revere and used to work in the airline industry before joining the family business.

She’s gotten more creative over the years, playing fast and loose with Oreo Cookie and Sour Patch rims. She’s also added STRUT, a drag show with Dee Dee de Ray and Destiny, who also perform at larger Boston venues.

“One of my servers has a roommate who does them,” she says. “The women love it. They’re sold out until May. They sell out in an hour.”

There was no drag show when we attended, but there was plenty of excellent food from longtime chef Elias Neves. I had littlenecks and linguini in a spicy tomato sauce — brothy, garlicky, and not a wan clam in sight. Haddock puttanesca was full of artichokes, capers, and olives (and tasted just as fresh the next day, reported my friend). Braised short ribs with a cabernet demi-glace atop mushroom parmesan risotto were like a weighted blanket: a silken, warm cocoon on a frosty winter’s night. Cavallo later told me that I’d overlooked the most popular dish — baked tortellini in port wine basil cream sauce.

Braised short ribs slow cooked in cabernet demi-glace with parmesan and mushroom risotto at Venetian Moon. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Next time I’ll get that to soak up the birdbath-sized martinis. Here, the term is used loosely, going beyond gin and vodka to include tequila or bourbon. Plan to carpool, then finish the night with Pedialyte and Advil: This is your place for flavored liquors, flirtinis, build-your-own espresso-tinis, and all manner of dessertified drinks. We limited ourselves to one apiece. This is definitely the kind of place where you might shock your book club with a tipsy secret from the past.

A Sour Patch martini at Venetian Moon. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

And even if you stick with water: The food is terrific! Prices are on par with city restaurants, but you’ll get two meals out of one. My friends and I decamped to our cars at the reasonable hour of 8 p.m. with plenty of leftovers and, the next day, not a hangover among us — just a few delete-able photos (this truly isn’t 1996 anymore) and the promise to meet there again soon.

Tortellini al Forno, with tri-colored tortellini tossed in port wine and basil cream sauce with mozzarella cheese at Venetian Moon. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

680 Main St., Reading, 781-944-3633, www.venetianmoon.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.