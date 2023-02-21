Recipe: Reuben sandwiches, the deli favorite, turn vegetarian in this sauteed mushroom adaptation

Serves 4

The deli classic Reuben, usually made on rye bread with corned beef, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and sauerkraut, converts easily to a vegetarian sandwich. Replace the beef with cooked mushrooms seasoned similarly to the original version. Because a Reuben is generally overstuffed, and the mushrooms cook down to virtually nothing, you need to start with what might seem like an overwhelming amount. Work in batches to saute the three pounds of cremini mushrooms if your skillet is not large enough, or add a second round of mushrooms to the pan once the first has started to cook down. When they are all cooked, add garlic, then stir in whole-grain mustard, paprika, and coriander. Prepare the sauerkraut and the Russian dressing (one of many versions of the popular ketchup-mayo combo) before assembling the sandwiches. Any rye bread will do, but see if you can find a thickly sliced marble or dark rye. For a deeply satisfying, crispy exterior, pan-fry the sandwiches in butter. Serve them with pickles and any remaining dressing.

MUSHROOMS

3 tablespoons olive oil 3 pounds cremini mushrooms, trimmed and sliced 5 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard 2 tablespoons paprika 2 teaspoons ground coriander Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a very large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the mushrooms, and cook, stirring often, for 15 minutes, or until they have collapsed and the excess liquid evaporates from the pan. If your skillet doesn't fit all the mushrooms at once, work in batches. Add the garlic, and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

2. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the mustard, paprika, coriander, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Keep warm.

SAUERKRAUT

1 tablespoon olive oil ½ small onion, chopped 1 pound sauerkraut, rinsed and drained 1 cup white wine 1 teaspoon whole caraway seeds

1. In another skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. When it is hot, add the onion. Cook, stirring often, for 4 minutes, or until golden brown.

2. Lower the heat to medium. Add the sauerkraut, wine, and caraway seeds. Cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes, or until all the wine has evaporated from the pan. Keep warm.

DRESSING

¼ cup mayonnaise 2 tablespoons ketchup 2 tablespoons pickle relish or chopped pickles Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, ketchup, and pickle relish or pickles.

2. Add a pinch each of salt and pepper. Stir well.

ASSEMBLY

8 slices dark rye or marble rye bread 8 slices Swiss cheese 4 tablespoons butter

1. Lay 4 slices of bread on a cutting board. Spread ample Russian dressing on each slice. Top with sauerkraut and mushrooms. Add 2 slices of cheese to each sandwich. Close the sandwiches with the other slices of bread.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add 2 sandwiches to the pan, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes on the first side. Remove the sandwiches from the pan; turn them over. Add 1 tablespoon butter to the pan and return the sandwiches. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on the second side. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches. Serve with pickles and any remaining Russian dressing.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick