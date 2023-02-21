Spotlight on women-founded restaurants, bakeries, distilleries, and more

To kick off Women’s History Month on March 1, a culinary event sponsored by Let’s Talk Womxn will bring 19 women-founded restaurants, bakeries, distilleries, and more together for a tasting. There will be dishes from Heritage of Sherborn, Turner’s Seafood, Woods Hill Pier 4, Jinny’s Pizza, Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, Petsi Pies, and others, as well as cocktails, wine, and beer from the Boston Harbor Distillery, Horizon Beverage, and Remnant Brewing. “The energy in the room is going to be extra special,” says Jen Ziskin, owner of La Morra and Punch Bowl in Brookline and Heritage of Sherborn. Ziskin is co-hosting the event along with Nancy Cushman, co-founder of the restaurants o ya, Hojoko, Bianca, and several other fast-casual eateries, as well as Nancy Matheson-Burns from Dole & Bailey. “We’re thrilled to host this event and celebrate Women’s History Month. And to showcase all these women in food and beverage,” says Ziskin. From 6:30 to 9 p.m., $95; VIP 5:30-9 p.m., $125. The event will be held in the Back Bay, with the location disclosed to ticket holders one week before the event. Buy tickets at letstalkwomxn.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND