We’d happily run off and join this ‘Citrus Circus’

We use them for juicing, for eating, for energy, for Vitamin C, for our health and, quite simply, because they are delicious. And there is no better time than now to enjoy the most flavorful orange varieties from around the world.

In our family, there is a lot of talk — some might call it “yelling” — about making sure we always have oranges in our home.

Jackie Piazza knows this to be true.

“February through March, there are all different kinds of varieties,” he said, while standing just a few steps from a newly arrived shipment of oranges from the Middle East. “There is never a dull moment here.”

That’s exactly how he likes it.

We visited Piazza and daughter Gianna last week at Community Suffolk, their family’s business, in the New England Produce Center in Chelsea. The Center specializes in wholesale produce sales and distribution.

Jackie Piazza laughs during a conversation in his colorfully decorated space. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

We arrived to explore what we describe as Piazza’s “Citrus Circus”: bold displays of oranges including Orris from Israel, Nadorcotts from Morocco, plus California’s beautiful blood oranges, pink Cara Caras, navels, Mandarins, Sumos, and more.

Piazza thrives on the chaos and constantly changing products that arrive throughout the exciting orange season.

Gianna Piazza — part of the fourth generation in her family’s business — feels the same way.

“I like the thrill of it. The rising markets, being competitive,” said the 23-year-old. “It’s an adrenaline rush.”

She works from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m., which might be slightly easier than her father’s schedule of 11 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Historically, Community Suffolk never sold citrus. But Jackie wanted to be a salesman and felt that he needed to add something new to the business.

He had a lot of citrus competition, so he created a name for himself with his fantastical fruit displays. One night, he lined the road with lemons— like a landing strip at an airport — so customers would follow the trail to his shop. Another time he created a circular citrus display, which surrounded adorable farm animals laying in soft shavings in the middle of it.

He once auctioned off a lemon-yellow Volkswagen Bug.

“I had a nun choose the winning ticket so no one could accuse me of cheating,” he said.

He hired Kowloon restaurant to come and cook for everyone.

“It was like a pep rally,” he said. “I did crazy things.”

And it worked.

People started talking about his displays, then they started shopping and he kept selling.

Nowadays, the same philosophy works with oranges.

“They buy something they like from me, then they tell someone what I have, then the next day three people come in looking for that same item,” Piazza said.

His personal favorite is the Minneola.

Jackie Piazza and daughter Gianna Piazza. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“They are loaded with sugar, but they’ve got a zing which almost is spicy to me,” he said.

We sampled his oranges and concluded independently — and a bit surprisingly — that the one we liked most was one of his California navel oranges. It offered a special sweetness, a bit of sour and hint of nostalgia for the original orange we always enjoyed prior to today’s ever-present easy-to-peel options.

Todd Steele, a farmer in Lindsay, Calif., agrees with our old-school choice.

“California grows the perfect orange,” he said.

Steele grew up in a farming family and, in addition to nut and stone fruits, he grows 40 acres of Navel oranges and 20 acres of Valencias on his ranch. Along with farming, he is a produce broker and marketer with his company, Royal Vista Marketing, which focuses on local, independently owned farms.

As the California citrus industry continues to grow and move forward with new varieties and new flavors, Steele said that they still appreciate the need to grow varieties like his Old Line Washington Navel.

Sumo oranges await a delivery destination. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

He shared with us some of his tips on how to spot the perfect orange in your market, plus how to care for it at home.

“To me the perfect orange is nice, bright, and firm — and where the naval is — maybe it’s a little light green to tell you it’s fresh,” he said.

And while it is fine to leave your orange on your counter or your desk at work, storing it in your refrigerator between 38-42 degrees is ideal.

“To me, a nice, cold orange is always best,” he said.

We tend to agree.

And here’s another pro tip: “Don’t store your oranges in the fridge next to garlic or onions because their peels will absorb the odor of other produce,” he said. In fact, Steele doesn’t ship his oranges with other produce for that reason.

“When we ship citrus, we’ll load lemons, oranges, mandarins all on the same truck.” But nothing else.

During the height of the pandemic, Steele said that customers bought Valencias as eating oranges, which is very interesting because they are considered to be a juicing orange, and harvested from January to June in Florida.

“Florida is well-known for 2 things: oranges — primarily for juice — and also for growing the finest grapefruit in the world,” said Steven Callaham, CEO of Dundee Citrus Growers Association in Dundee, Fla.

The grower-owned cooperative handles harvesting, packaging, and marketing for the 200 members who grow more than 10,000 acres of grapefruit, mandarins, and its famous orange juice variety, the Valencia, which is in season and should be enjoyed immediately.

Florida’s citrus industry has suffered from severe weather events the past several years, but even more destructive is the citrus plant disease known as Citrus Greening. The disease is spread by the Asian citrus psyllid insect and has destroyed million of acres of citrus worldwide, according to the USDA website.

A blood orange is sliced open to sample. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

As a result, Callaham said, his organization is working aggressively to grow citrus with a new method called Citrus Under Protective Screen or “CUPS”. They grow oranges and grapefruit under completely enclosed, screen structures that protect the trees from the infected insects.

“It has worked very well,” he said. “We have close to 500 acres under screen and are developing another 500 acres.”

The technology offers some benefits: The screens block out a percentage of the UV rays, which is a good thing, plus they disperse the light leading to faster growth and thriving trees, he said.

“We’re using less land, less water, less fertilizer, and less crop protection materials,” he explained. And most importantly, the oranges taste “very, very good.”

“We do not see a difference in the quality of the fruit,” said Kyle Story, a fourth-generation farmer in Lake Wales, Fla. In fact, he thinks the CUPS oranges look even better, with a brighter orange and fewer blemishes.

“They don’t have wind scars, they don’t have as much sunburn and, because of the diffusion of the light, it’s a more superior exterior quality,” he said.

Jackie Piazza and Tony Russo talk shop. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Story’s family grows and manages 5,000 acres of Hamlin and Valencia oranges. Plus a special 10-acre grove of mandarins, which they grow under screen, in Polk County, Fla.

Story and his wife built a home on the original property where his great-grandparents began farming. Almost miraculously, despite the weather, insects, and disease, some of his great-grandparents’ citrus trees are still alive and produce fruit. Most citrus trees have not been so fortunate, however, so Story and others are trying the new method. So far, the experiment has worked.

“We’re seeing not only that the fruit on the inside tastes superior to a traditional growing setting,” he said. “We’re seeing twice the amount that we’re usually able to produce.”