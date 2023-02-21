With The Aurora Journal, one Brookline student wants to expand opportunities for emerging writers

Chiang released the first issue of The Aurora Journal, an online, quarterly literary journal focused on surrealist literature and poetry in February 2020. The name comes from aurora borealis , or the northern lights, which Chiang said represents the mystical nature of surrealism. The Winter 2023 volume, the journal’s ninth volume, will be released Saturday on theaurorajournal.org.

For young and emerging writers, literary journals are not only an opportunity to have their work published and seen, but a sometimes-necessary rite of passage to being published in other literary journals. This can make the submissions process a “need experience to get experience” one — and a barrier to entry that 17-year-old Sophie Chiang of Brookline wants to make more accessible for writers of all ages and experience levels.

“I do it just as much as a passion project and a ‘job’ because I love surrealist writing,” she said. Surrealism in literature is where writers dive into their stream of consciousness and use their imagination, she explained. It allows for strange and weird writing that breaks the constraints of reality.

“It’s often characterized by a lot of illogical juxtapositions, a lot of dreamlike imagery, a lot of unconventional phrasings, and I think that’s the beauty of it,” Chiang added.

The Aurora Journal Autumn 2022 volume.

Chiang said she receives about 500 submissions per month that she whittles down to a dozen or fewer for each issue. She sources through her Twitter (@aurorajournal), word of mouth, and websites like Chill Subs that promote and track journal submission cycles for writers. The journal pays its published writers $12 per piece, largely thanks to a $2,000 grant from Chiang’s high school, the St. Mark’s School in Southborough. With the funding, she began paying writers as of the Spring 2022 volume, accepting prose under 1,000 words and up to five poems per writer for consideration.

Paying writers for their work was imperative to Chiang, as she saw a lack of payment (and, sometimes, the subsequent submission and reading fees) as another hurdle that keeps many creatives from submitting to journals. “It forces those who rely on writing as their income to not submit and not publish their writing,” she said, “systematically leaving out all of those writers from journals like mine.”

Chiang acknowledges that the grant will not last forever, so she is “working on a more sustainable business model.” Most administrative and editorial efforts are done by Chiang for free. She also pays for some expenses out of her own pocket.

To offset the costs, The Aurora Journal has started charging small fees for services through creator platform Ko-fi, like faster 12- or 24-hour submission responses (opposed to the typical “several weeks”) and “detailed, actionable feedback” on poetry. Chiang also sells The Aurora Journal’s poetry books for $3 each through the same service.

She has also diversified the journal’s reach and offerings through free, brief, streamable seminars and workshops hosted by fellow writers. Recordings are linked on their website and include the likes of “Surrealism in Poetry” by Annalisa Hansford, a student at Emerson College, and “Negative Space: Setting Poetry on Fire” by Fiona Jin, a writer from Chicago.

Previously, Chiang had about 20 staff members on her team, but said it was unfair for them to continue reading submissions when she didn’t have enough funding to pay both editors and writers with the grant. She hopes to hire them again in the future and is currently consulting with journal-editing peers on how to make a print edition possible.

She said, “I think it’s very important for young writers to have access to outlets that will allow them to figure out who they are and who they’re becoming by imparting a little piece of themselves into that writing.”





