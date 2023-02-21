Use whatever pasta or noodles you have for these Asian-inspired recipes

Savory Asian noodles make an ideal weeknight meal, but what happens if all you have in the pantry is spaghetti? No problem. For these recipes from our upcoming book, Milk Street Noodles: Secrets to the World’s Best Noodles, from Fettuccine Alfredo to Pad Thai to Miso Ramen, which comes out in April, you can use lo mein or spaghetti, udon or fettuccine. The dishes won’t be exactly traditional, but they’ll still be delicious. Hoisin and chili-garlic sauce season a seven-ingredient linguine (or another dried noodle) with scallions and ginger. Or, in a spin on Sichuan dan dan mian, peanut butter, soy sauce, and oyster sauce make a creamy base for spaghetti dotted with spicy ground pork. Our version of you po mian, a northern Chinese dish with bok choy and black vinegar, comes together in a flash with fettuccine.

A satisfying noodle dinner doesn’t come together more easily and quickly than this. Hoisin provides salty-sweet umami in the no-cook sauce, ginger provides fresh, peppery punch, and chili-garlic sauce (or Sriracha) adds balancing heat along with allium notes. We use linguine because its shape resembles udon — a thick, chewy Japanese wheat noodle; if you have udon in the pantry, by all means, use it. Dried lo mein works well, too.

12 ounces dried linguine or dried udon noodles or dried lo mein

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

¼ cup chili-garlic sauce or Sriracha sauce

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

3 scallions, thinly sliced

Chopped roasted, salted peanuts, optional, for garnish

In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to a boil. Stir in the pasta, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are tender. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the hoisin, chili-garlic sauce, sesame oil, soy sauce, and ginger.

When the noodles are done, drain well in a colander, then return them to the pot. Add the hoisin mixture and toss until evenly coated. Serve sprinkled with the scallions. Garnish with the peanuts, if using.

Spicy Pork and Oyster Sauce Noodles Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Spicy Pork and Oyster Sauce Noodles

Makes 4 to 6 servings

This recipe blends the meatiness of Sichuan dan dan mian with the simplicity of peanut noodles. We rely on a few heavy-hitting pantry staples to create a flavorful dish that comes together easily. Peanut butter, soy sauce, and oyster sauce (or hoisin) provide saltiness, sweetness, and umami along with a creamy texture. A touch of vinegar balances the richness. Balsamic, with its sweet-tart flavor, makes a good stand-in for the more traditional Chinese black vinegar. The noodles also are delicious topped with a fried egg.

1 pound spaghetti or linguine or dried udon noodles

3 tablespoons creamy or crunchy peanut butter

3 tablespoons soy sauce, plus more if needed

3 tablespoons oyster sauce or hoisin sauce

Ground black pepper

3 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

8 ounces ground pork or turkey or beef

2 medium garlic cloves, minced, or 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated, or both

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon chili-garlic sauce or 1½ tablespoons Sriracha sauce or ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Chopped roasted peanuts or chili oil or cucumber match sticks or toasted sesame oil or thinly sliced scallions or a combination, optional, for garnish

In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to a boil. Reserve ½ cup of the hot water. Add the pasta to the pot, then cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente. When the pasta is done, drain; set aside.

While the pasta is cooking, in a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, oyster sauce, ½ teaspoon pepper, and the reserved water; set aside.

In a 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the pork and cook, breaking the meat into little bits, until no longer pink, 1 to 1½ minutes. Add the garlic, vinegar, and chili-garlic sauce. Cook, stirring constantly, until the pork is browned, about 1 minute. Stir in the peanut butter mixture, followed by the pasta. Cook, stirring and tossing with tongs, until the pasta is shiny and the sauce clings, 2 to 4 minutes.

Off heat, taste and season with additional soy sauce and black pepper. Garnish with your preferred toppings.

Chinese Hot Oil Noodles With Bok Choy Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Chinese Hot Oil Noodles With Bok Choy

Makes 4 servings

Our version of you po mian, a simple, flavor-packed noodle dish, comes together in a flash. Cooked noodles and lightly blanched greens are served topped with soy sauce, vinegar, and aromatics such as garlic, scallions, and cilantro. The finishing touch is a few tablespoons of sizzling oil poured over the top; make sure to use heat-proof bowls that can withstand the temperature of smoking-hot oil.

Flat, moderately wide noodles are ideal. Dried udon, fettuccine, or pappardelle are great shelf-stable options. Malty, subtly sweet, and a touch smoky, Chinese black vinegar is worth seeking out, but if not available, balsamic vinegar makes a solid replacement.

¼ cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon Chinese black vinegar or balsamic vinegar

12 ounces baby bok choy, trimmed and separated into individual leaves

12 ounces fettuccine, pappardelle, or dried udon

¼ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro, chopped

2 scallions, thinly sliced

¾ to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

4 medium garlic cloves, finely grated, divided

½ cup grape-seed or other neutral oil

Kosher salt

In a small bowl, stir together the soy sauce and vinegar; set aside. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the bok choy and cook, stirring occasionally, until the stems are tender-crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a colander; keep the water at a boil. Shake the colander to remove any water, then divide the bok choy among 4 heatproof serving bowls.

To the boiling water, add the noodles and cook, stirring occasionally, until just shy of tender. Drain, shaking the colander to remove as much water as possible. If using hand-cut noodles or dried udon, rinse under cold water and drain again. Divide the noodles among the bowls.

Divide the mixture of soy and vinegar among the serving bowls, pouring a generous tablespoon over each. Toss the contents of each bowl to combine. Top each with cilantro, scallions, pepper flakes, and garlic; do not stir.

In a small saucepan over set medium-high heat, warm the oil until barely smoking. Working quickly, pour 2 tablespoons oil over each bowl; you should hear a sizzle as the oil “sears” the aromatics. Toss, then serve immediately, with salt on the side for sprinkling to taste.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.