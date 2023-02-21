Boy, 15, taken into custody after allegedly stabbing another teen at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed another teenager during an argument at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis on Monday afternoon, police said.

He was held on $5,000 cash bail pending arraignment in Barnstable Juvenile Court, Barnstable police said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page.

The 17-year-old victim was treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, R.I. and “is expected to make a full recovery,” police said.