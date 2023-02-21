Boy, 15, taken into custody after allegedly stabbing another teen at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed another teenager during an argument at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis on Monday afternoon, police said.
He was held on $5,000 cash bail pending arraignment in Barnstable Juvenile Court, Barnstable police said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page.
The 17-year-old victim was treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, R.I. and “is expected to make a full recovery,” police said.
Barnstable police said at approximately 4 p.m. Monday officers and detectives responded to the mall and found the 17-year-old victim suffering from “multiple stab wounds in his upper torso.”
The assault was “the result of an argument between the victim and suspect,” and the victim was taken by MedFlight to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for treatment of “serious, but non-life threatening” injuries, police said.
