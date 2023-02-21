Breaking down Cicilline’s decision to exit Congress

PROVIDENCE — US Representative David N. Cicilline’s surprise announcement on Tuesday raises questions about why the 12-year incumbent would leave Congress, what he hopes to do as the new president of the Rhode Island Foundation, and who might succeed him in Washington, D.C.

Boston Globe columnist Dan McGowan, who broke the story, and Jim Hummel, host of “A Lively Experiment” on Rhode Island PBS, analyzed the day’s bombshell announcement on the latest Rhode Island Report podcast.