PODCAST

Breaking down Cicilline’s decision to exit Congress

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Dan McGowan and Jim Hummel analyze the Rhode Island Democrat’s decision to step down to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation

By Edward Fitzpatrick Globe Staff,Updated February 21, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Representative David N. Cicilline questions witnesses during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing looking into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steven Linick on Sept. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.KEVIN DIETSCH/Associated Press

PROVIDENCE — US Representative David N. Cicilline’s surprise announcement on Tuesday raises questions about why the 12-year incumbent would leave Congress, what he hopes to do as the new president of the Rhode Island Foundation, and who might succeed him in Washington, D.C.

Boston Globe columnist Dan McGowan, who broke the story, and Jim Hummel, host of “A Lively Experiment” on Rhode Island PBS, analyzed the day’s bombshell announcement on the latest Rhode Island Report podcast.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.

