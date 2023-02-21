Cicilline’s milestones and viral moments during 12 years in Congress

He was a frequent flier on cable news programs and a viral sensation who sparked right-wing outrage and left-wing praise while feuding with Matt Gaetz.

He was an impeachment manager who made the case against Donald Trump, and David to the Goliath of Big Tech.

PROVIDENCE — He was an outspoken advocate for new gun control laws and a champion of LGBTQ rights.

David N. Cicilline made his mark during his 12 years in Congress, but on Tuesday news broke that Cicilline is planning to step down to become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, the state’s largest philanthropic organization, with a endowment of more than $1.3 billion.

Here are the milestones of his congressional tenure, and his viral moments.

In 2016, Cicilline helped organize a 26-hour sit-in on the House floor with Congressman John Lewis and others, pushing for gun control legislation. “Over 26 hours, House Democrats sat down in order to stand up, and changed the tone of our country’s debate over gun violence,” he said at the time. “Republicans can no longer ignore the voices of millions of Americans who are demanding commonsense legislation to address this epidemic.”

In 2017, Cicilline compared then-President Donald Trump’s administration to the hit Netflix original series, “Stranger Things.” He stood on the House floor next to an easel with a sign reading “Trump Things,” saying, “Like the main characters in ‘Stranger Things,’ we are now stuck in the Upside Down — right is wrong, up is down, black is white.”

In November 2018, Cicilline became chairman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, taking a high-profile position in leadership as Democrats regained power in the House.

In 2019, the House approved Cicilline’s Equality Act, a piece of sweeping anti-discrimination legislation that would extend civil rights protections to LGBTQ people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas. The act did not end up becoming law.

In 2019, Cicilline also used his role as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel to hold a series of high-profile hearings about whether Congress should rein in Big Tech, possibly forcing Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business and imposing new uniformity on the terms they offer users.

In February 2021, Cicilline took center stage during the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, making the case to senators that Trump “sided with the bad guys” following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. Cicilline started drafting an article of impeachment against Trump while he was locked in his office during the violent breach of the US Capitol, and he served as one of nine impeachment managers.

In June 2022, Cicilline’s “spare me the bull----” remark went viral in response to Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, during a debate about gun laws.

Gaetz had said that any Republican senator in favor of “red flag” laws for guns would “betray” their voters and the US Constitution. “If you back red flag laws as some reflexive response to some emotion that you have, you betray your voters,” Gaetz said. “You are a traitor to the Constitution, the Second Amendment, the Fifth Amendment, you do nothing to make mass shootings less likely.

In response, Cicilline said, “You know who didn’t have due process? You know who didn’t have their constitutional right to life respected? The kids at Parkland, at Sandy Hook, in Uvalde, in Buffalo, and the list goes on and on. So spare me the bull---- about constitutional rights.”

After that clip went viral, Cicilline’s office received multiple threatening, homophobic and racist voicemails.

In August 2022, Cicilline released his first book, “House on Fire,” a partial memoir that explores the current state of politics in America, his role as manager during Trump’s second impeachment, and his rise up the legal and political ladder in Rhode Island.

In November 2022, Cicilline challenged US Representative James E. Clyburn for the No. 4 House Democratic leadership post, saying he wanted to represent the LGBTQ+ community in the Democratic hierarchy.

The announcement set up a high-profile contest between Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat and LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus chair, and Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat and former Black Caucus chair, for assistant leader. But Cicilline ended up withdrawing his challenge to Clyburn after winning assurances from the Democratic leaders that LGBTQ voices would be represented at the leadership table.

On Feb. 1, Cicilline again introduced federal legislation for a ban on assault-style weapons. That legislation passed the House in the last Congress by a bipartisan vote of 217-213, but it did not pass the Senate.

In early February, Cicilline tried to amend a proposal by Gaetz, who wanted the House Judiciary Committee to begin its meetings with the Pledge of Allegiance. Cicilline proposed an amendment stating that the pledge cannot be led by anyone who has supported an insurrection against the United States in any way.

On Feb. 17, Cicilline joined US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a fellow Rhode Island Democrat, in introducing the DISCLOSE Act, legislation that would amend the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 to provide for additional disclosure requirements for corporations, labor organizations, and Super PACs.

“Dark money is rotting our political system from the inside out,” Cicilline said. “Great economic power should not translate into outsized political power, but thanks to the decision in Citizens United and ensuing regulations, that is now the case.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.