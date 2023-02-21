Experts slam Putin’s suspension of Russia’s participation in nuclear arms control pact with US

“Putin’s irresponsible decision to ‘suspend’ #Russia ’s participation in New START Treaty is another of his mistakes of past year,” tweeted Steven Pifer, a former US ambassador to Urkaine, on Tuesday. “Just as New START is not US gift to Russia, it is not Russian gift to US. Controlling nuclear competition serves both sides’ interests.”

Foreign policy experts on Tuesday blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START treaty, the final remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.

Speaking in his state-of-the-nation address Tuesday, Putin said the U.S. and its NATO allies are seeking to defeat Russia.

“They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time,” he said. “In this context, I have to declare today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Arms.”

The New START treaty, signed in 2010 by U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. The agreement envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

Russia and the United States in February 2021 agreed to extend the pact for another five years.

Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, also criticized Putin’s move Tuesday.

“As someone who helped to negotiate the New START Treaty, I’m disappointed in Putin’s decision today to abandon it,” McFaul tweeted. “The US, Russia, and the world will be worse off without it.”

McFaul’s words were echoed by Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO.

“I regret today’s decision by Russia to suspend its participation in the New START treaty,” Stoltenberg said, per a video clip tweeted by Bloomberg. “Over the last years, Russia has violated and walked away from key arms control agreements. With today’s decision on New START, the whole arms control architecture has been dismantled.”

Joe Cirincione, an analyst and former House Armed Services Committee staffer who’s also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, tweeted Tuesday that Putin’s decision marks a “major violation” of the treaty.

“There is no provision for ‘suspending’ compliance with the treaty,” Cirincione tweeted. “It formalizes Russia’s existing noncompliance with the treaty: they have refused to allow inspections of their weapons as mandated by the treaty.”

Cirincione, the author of “Deadly Arsenals: Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Threats,” added that Russia’s announcement will also affect key data exchanges.

“Second, not only will Russia not restart the inspections suspended during COVID, but it will likely suspend data exchanges and meetings of the Bilateral Consultative Commission,” he tweeted.

At the same time, he said, the US shouldn’t do anything drastic in response to Putin’s announcement.

He tweeted that there’s “no need for the US or its allies to make any change to existing nuclear postures or plans. The violation reduces US ability to verify compliance, but national technical means provide... verification for now. There is no actual increase in nuclear dangers.”

The risk, he continued, isn’t that nuclear weapons will soon be deployed.

Cirincione said the “core risk is not imminent use but the continuing dismantlement of the nuclear guardrails that have provided restraint, predictability and verification for over 50 years. Putin and Trump took down many of these security pacts. New START is the last treaty standing.”

Matthew Kroenig, a professor of government and foreign service at Georgetown who worked previously in the Defense Department, tweeted that Putin’s move harkens back to the 1970s, when the Cold War raged.

“Putin announced the suspension of New START,” wrote Kroenig, the senior director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council. “This means that for the first time since the 1970s, there are no limits on Russian and US strategic nuclear forces. Combined with China’s rapid nuclear expansion, we could be entering a new, long-term strategic arms competition.”

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons also weighed in, calling Putin’s decision dangerous and reckless.

“Suspending implementation of New START represents a dangerous and reckless decision from President Putin - Russia must immediately return to full compliance with the agreement and continue to adhere to warhead limits,” the Geneva-based group tweeted.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

