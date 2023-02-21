Here’s what our readers think about people leaving Massachusetts

Housing costs and remote work were among the top reasons people migrated to other areas, and according to IRS change-of-address data from 2019 to 2020, New Hampshire and Florida were top destinations for people leaving the Bay State.

Since our story was posted, more than 600 subscribers have commented, with many sharing their personal experiences living in Massachusetts.

Here’s a roundup of what readers had to say:

“Having been raised in suburban affluent MA, moved away for 15 years, returned for 30 where I raised my kids, I was one of the people who moved out during the pandemic. I relocated to Pittsburgh two and a half years ago. What a refreshing change. A livable city with plenty of outdoor activities, culture, restaurants and sports. Should I mention how much nicer people are. I do miss the ocean, I do not miss the traffic, the taxes and the attitude. Even Mayor Walsh and Gov. Baker are finding a new life outside MA.”

“Two of my 3 children have moved out of state. One is in Atlanta and the other Raleigh. My son and his girfriend, who is also from Mass, renting a 3 bed, 2 bath home for less than $1,700 in North Carolina. Even though I bought my home almost 20 years ago and my mortgage is affordable, taxes in my town have doubled and continue to increase. Even if I pay off my mortgage, the taxes and expenses will eventually be as much as a mortgage. I’m concerned about the cost of living when I retire. Once I have grandchildren, it’ll be harder to justify staying in Massachusetts. I can sell my home and buy a home in North Carolina that would cost 2x more here.”

“We moved to Boston 18 years ago from the PAC NW and are completing our move to Tennessee, as I write this. At the end of the day we felt that while cost of housing, transportation and infrastructure woes were obstacles ...the kicker for my wife and I was the ‘millionaires’ tax. I am considered a millionaire because 18 years ago I went broke to buy a home where my kids had a yard and a school they could walk to. I do ok with my work. No poverty claim...but the idea Massachusetts considers me a millionaire and should pay an excise over and above the rates we have always paid to the state and Fed on earnings on the year I sell my home or any equity I was fortunate enough to invest and save for, is an insult. No Florida; no Texas. We will take our skills and expertise and civic engagement to Knoxville-- a place with a booming outdoors scene, grand hotels, great new restaurants, 4 seasons, a great university, no state tax and growing cycling infrastructure.”

“Just met with financial planner about moving out of MA. Financially, it would be stupid to stay. We can move South, have little to no mortgage, maximize our savings and investments and retire years earlier than we could if we stay here. We don’t need the big house anymore, we can’t downsize for less money than what we paid for the house we’re in, youngest kid in college in another state so we don’t need the school systems, don’t need the huge property tax bill, it’s better for estate planning purposes and we’ll have enough cash to travel here as much as we want and rent a place for a few weeks every summer. We will miss it and it will be a culture change but the financial freedom can be life-changing.”

“My wife and I are moving to NH in the spring for lots of good reasons. We raised our kids just outside of Boston because the education is second to none. They are both now in very good colleges. We no longer need Newton schools, and we both work from home. The equity in our MA house is enough to eliminate all of our debt and provide a significant contribution to our retirement fund. In winter, we’ll rent or buy a place in a warmer climate...for cash. We will still drive to Boston for healthcare, entertainment, sports events, etc. There is no downside. Newton will benefit because we will be freeing up a house for a younger family with school-aged children. Massachusetts leads the country in the quality of our public and private education. But, if education is not important to you because you have no children or they’re off to college, NH makes too much economic sense.”

“I first learned of this exodus while speaking with my physician recently who indicated that doctors training in Boston - who previously would have considered remaining in the Boston area to set up their practices - are leaving in droves. This has contributed to the difficulties being experienced in MA in finding and keeping a primary care physician. So, when even highly trained professionals who clearly are or will be high earners are put off by the high cost of housing/living in MA, all of us need to take notice.”

“Lived in Mass all my life raised 2 kids there. One now lives in RI the other in Colorado. My husband and I couldn’t wait to retire and move north to Maine. Best decision ever. Plenty of space, great people, no traffic. I live in a tourist area. When the locals start complain about summer traffic, my husband and I hardly notice compared to Mass.”

“My wife and I left in November 2022. We moved from Bourne on Cape Cod to Saint Croix in the US Virgin Islands. Way cheaper, a diverse and ridiculously friendly population of only 45,000 people, and it’s 85 degrees 365 days a year. We don’t have much money at all, but quickly found work.”

“I moved to Georgia 9 years ago and couldn’t afford to move back to MA even if I wanted to. I pay no state income tax, no school tax (due to age exemption) and my condo has doubled in value. I live in a very progressive city with a lot of diversity...The winters are mild and I can walk my dog without worrying about falling on ice or snow. We already have daffodils, forsythia and blooming trees. Don’t have to wait for May for good weather. I never thought I would be saying this but love living in the South!”

“Housing costs are ridiculous, lead by outrageous real estate taxes. Every year, the money the state gives to cities and towns falls short of the yearly increases in normal costs. So real estate taxes keep soaring and force the need for overrides. If you are retired, you are in big trouble. Real estate taxes are based on what you saved, not on your ability to pay! Relatives owned two nice homes in North Carolina, had reasonable services and bigger lots, and the total taxes on both were less than half what I pay for 1/4 acre and a small Cape! Something has got to change!”

“This is about housing costs. I also have lived in Massachusetts for my entire life and recently relocated to another state because I couldn’t afford to buy a house. rent is just throwing your money out the window and I wanted to build equity for my family. I am so sad; having to move but there was actually no options for me. Governor Healy has her work cut out for her; but I think that it’s too little too late no matter what she does. Bye bye to the Commonwealth!”

“We are Massachusetts natives going back many generations. Our adult children are still here, but it is certainly harder for them than it was for us. They make good money, but housing costs are insane. No grandkids yet, we are hoping our kids will stick around (free child care!), but if they were serious about moving and asked my opinion, I’m not sure I could make the case for staying.”

“There are so many factors at play in this discussion, local taxes being one of them. My wife and I played by the rules, worked hard, saved and invested and managed to pay off our home. Now it is becoming more apparent to me that despite all this, we will be driven out by rising real estate taxes. There is no real relief from this unless you are reduced to panhandling on a street corner with a Dunkin Donuts cup looking for spare change. This is not the way it should be.”

“There are reasons it’s tough to make it in Mass. Deficient housing stock is one reason, the other is, well, it’s just a great place. If one has what it takes to make it here they can, but there is pent up demand for our state, so the only mostly the wealthy can handle it. Life is choices. I love Mass for so many reasons. I’m not rich, but my wife and I have really good jobs and we went for a modest house in a middle class town 29 years ago. We’ve never lived beyond our means and over the years, whenever we determined that we needed better jobs we went out and did something about it and got better paying jobs. Now our mortgage is only $1,200 per month and we are using our extra money to enjoy all that Massachusetts and Boston has to offer. There’s never a lack of things to do. Our out-of-state-friends who visit think this place is amazing. Also, to people wanting to leave for a cheaper way of life, make sure you are certain about your move. I have friends who’ve moved away because it’s cheaper but their house appreciation did not keep pace with Mass., so, they all desperately want to come back but they can’t now as it’s further out-of-reach than ever for them.”

“I suppose I am a unicorn. I am moving to Massachusetts from South Florida. Yes, the weather is good (assuming you can dodge the hurricanes), but auto and homeowner insurance is insanely high. You think traffic is bad in Boston at rush hour? It is equally awful but at almost any hour of the day. We were fortunate to sell our home at a great price and move on. The lack of income taxes is a benefit of course, but you have to add up the other taxes and fees for your particular situation to see if the financial windfall will work out as you expect.”

“We left Florida in 2020 to move back home to Massachusetts. No regrets! And I write that even in February! Category 5 hurricanes are practically an annual problem now in Florida. Not to mention a fascistic book-banning governor who wants to suppress the study of American history. We miss our friends, and the ocean, but to the ‘State’ of Florida, we say good riddance.”

“My wife and I relocated *to* Massachusetts 2 years ago from New York. Lower taxes, less expensive housing, better amenities. You read that right. How could that be? We moved to the Berkshires, to Pittsfield, where most houses are still valued well below the replacement cost. Now we have the space to take in my elderly mother and host visiting family.”

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.