Lunenburg man charged with raping woman at South Acton train station in 2013, DA says

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated February 21, 2023, 26 minutes ago

A 28-year-old Lunenburg man is facing a felony charge for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman at the South Acton train station at knifepoint in 2013, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said.

Ryan told reporters during a briefing Tuesday that Christopher Aldridge was being arraigned in Concord District Court on a charge of aggravated rape.

It wasn’t immediately clear who was representing Aldridge in court on Tuesday.

The alleged assault occurred on June 18, 2013, at the train station, Ryan said.

“She was initially using her cell phone, making a call when she noticed [a] young white man who was not known to her come towards the platform,” Ryan said.

She said the woman initially assumed Aldridge was also waiting for a train.

But Aldridge, Ryan alleged, threatened the woman with a knife and then raped her.

Ryan said DNA evidence allegedly tied Aldridge to the crime, Ryan said.

This story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

