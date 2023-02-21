Man charged with alleged armed robbery of letter carrier in Peabody

He was ordered held, pending a hearing scheduled for Feb. 27, the statement said.

Anthony Diaz, 20, was arrested Friday, following an investigation led by the US Postal Inspection Service in Boston, Peabody and State Police, according to a statement from the Massachusetts US attorney’s office.

A Boston man was charged in US District Court in Worcester on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a US Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint last month in in Peabody, authorities said.

Diaz faces charges including forcibly assaulting, intimidating, and interfering with an on-duty USPS employee, among other charges, the statement said, by use of a deadly weapon, a firearm, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The alleged attack was one of at least 12 assaults on USPS letter carriers on duty in and around Boston since July, the statement said. Mailbox thefts have been occurring across the state, according to previous reports, including in Weston, Arlington, Needham, and Wellesley.

In December, two Somerville teens were charged with robbing a postal carrier in Melrose, the Globe reported.

On Jan. 4, Diaz allegedly approached a USPS mail carrier and stated, “Give me the keys,” while pointing a semi-automatic pistol at the victim, the statement said.

The mail carrier allegedly gave Diaz the key to a mail truck, the statement said. Diaz allegedly replied , “Give me the rest of the key,” and “Hurry up or I’ll shoot you.”

The mail carrier then removed his keychain containing a so-called Arrow Key, which is used to open US mail collection boxes, the statement said.

The carrier asked Diaz for the key to the truck back, but Diaz did not respond. Instead, he walked away to a dark grey sedan parked near 3A Veterans Memorial Drive, and drove away the statement said.

Advertisement

The postal service has seen a rise in thefts involving Arrow Keys, which are USPS property. It is a federal offense for an unauthorized person to possess one, the statement said.

“The national trend of threatening, assaulting and robbing United States postal employees for Arrow Keys has sadly made its way to Massachusetts,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, according to the statement. “Postal workers are essential to countless aspects of our community and often go to great lengths to provide their invaluable services, at times in incredibly challenging circumstances.”

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.