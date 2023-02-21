fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Milford

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 21, 2023, 47 minutes ago

A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Milford Monday morning, police said.

At 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian accident by the rear entrance of the Wendy’s restaurant on Dilla Street, police wrote on Facebook.

The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available. The incident is under investigation by the Milford Police Department, the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council accident reconstruction team, and the Worcester District Attorney’s office, police said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

