Middleborough defying new state multifamily housing law

“We understand that there is a housing crisis in our state, and our town is continuing its diligent work to provide affordable housing that won’t overwhelm our infrastructure or become a financial strain on our community,” Bradley said.

“Unfortunately, the MBTA’s zoning law is a one-size-fits-all scenario for the different MBTA communities within the state,” Town Planner Leeann Bradley said in a statement, “and it does not take into account the unique characteristics of each community, especially not for the town of Middleborough.

Local officials say they won’t comply with the state’s new law requiring communities with MBTA service to allow multifamily housing within a half-mile of transit stations because the requirement would overwhelm the town’s sewer system and strain its finances.

Advertisement

Middleborough officials said the new state requirement means that the town would have to establish at least one zoning district — of at least 50 acres and within half a mile of the MBTA’s commuter rail station — where up to 1,471 units of housing could be built “by right.”

The town’s sewer system is near capacity for its approximately 24,000 residents and upgrading it to accommodate 1,471 units would result in “drastic increases” in connection and user fees, officials said.

The new MBTA-related zoning was adopted to encourage the creation of more housing — and more affordable units — in the state.

Middleborough officials noted that the town already has exceeded another state goal of having 10 percent of its housing stock classified as affordable.

Officials also said they are taking other steps — such as creating a Smart Growth zoning district where affordable housing is required, and revising local zoning bylaws to allow residents to build accessory units within their homes without a special permit. The new rules also would allow tiny homes to be built on existing lots.

Advertisement

In addition, the town has several pending projects that would add affordable housing in the community, officials said.

“We’re extremely receptive to creating more affordable housing opportunities in the town of Middleborough,” Select Board Chair Mark Germain said in the statement. “However we remain committed to ensuring that any housing projects we take on are fiscally responsible for all parties with the town.”

He added that the town “welcomed a conversation” with the state to discuss finding “a resolution that fits the needs of our community.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.