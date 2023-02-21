Newton board chooses Natick’s Nolin as next superintendent

At its Feb. 17 meeting, the committee voted unanimously to choose Nolin, currently Natick’s school superintendent, from among two finalists for the Newton position. Her appointment is contingent on successful contract negotiations and a background check, according to the school district.

The committee on Feb. 4 had chosen three finalists to succeed David Fleishman, who resigned as superintendent after 12 years last summer to take another job. In addition to Nolin, the finalists were New Bedford Superintendent Thomas Anderson and Peter Light, superintendent of the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District. Light shortly after withdrew from consideration.

Nolin has spent nearly 20 years in the Natick schools. Starting as assistant principal and then principal of Wilson Middle School, she was later named assistant superintendent of teaching and learning before being appointed superintendent in 2018. She is also an experienced graduate school instructor in the doctoral program collaboration between the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents and Boston College.

She is currently president of the New England Association of School Superintendents.

“We are thrilled to invite Dr. Nolin to join the Newton Public Schools as our next superintendent. Her values as a data-driven leader focused on improving outcomes for all students align perfectly with the mission of the Newton Public Schools,” said School Committee chair Tamika Olszewski. “We deeply appreciate her commitment to developing a strategic vision for our district that articulates the strength and skills we want for both our staff and our students.”

Nolin is expected to begin her tenure July 1. Former Brockton superintendent Kathy Smith is serving as Newton’s interim superintendent.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.