Officials and advocates push for mental health accessibility

She was one of thousands of spectators at the race who witnessed the 2013 attack. The only support the hospital offered was to talk to a priest, she said.

When Lynn Julian Crisci entered the hospital emergency room a day after the Boston Marathon bombings, doctors dismissed her medical concerns, discharging her with a diagnosis for anxiety.

Years later, Crisci was diagnosed with permanent brain injury, neck injury, back injury, hearing loss, and severe posttraumatic stress disorder.

“I needed medical help,” Crisci said. “There should not be a hierarchy of who needs help more than who doesn’t need help.”

After hearing similar stories from other constituents who had survived the Marathon bombings, US Representative Ayanna Pressley filed a bill in 2021 to help survivors of natural disasters and terrorist attacks access mental health resources.

The Post-Disaster Mental Health Response Act expands mental health support for survivors of events that are declared emergencies by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, such as the Marathon bombings.

On Dec. 23, 2022, the bill was signed into law by President Biden.

“It’s really been my heart’s work to prevent trauma, to mitigate trauma, to treat and heal from trauma,” said Pressley in a roundtable discussion Tuesday at the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center in Dorchester. “It is an example of the power of a single voice, the power of our constituents, and what I call cooperative governing.”

Manya Chylinski, a Marathon bombings survivor, first brought the issue of mental health accessibility to Pressley’s attention in 2021. After attending a meeting about privately funded compensation for victims of the bombing, Chylinski said she was disappointed the fund did not cover mental health.

“It felt just to me like I kept knocking on doors, and kept saying can you help me . . . and at various places being turned away,” Chylinski said.

Through help from the Red Cross, the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance, and her health care provider, Chylinski found find mental health care and support groups for other Marathon bombing survivors.





Melida Arredondo, a Marathon bombings survivor and the wife of Carlos Arredondo,said it was difficult to find mental health care, particularly for those who did not have English as first language.

She spoke of her concerns with her husband, familiarly known as “the man in the cowboy hat,” who rushed to the aid of victims at the finish line.

She added that because the two had also talked to the media about their experiences, their mental health issues from the tragedy were often ignored. The couple was once asked to leave a support group by members who questioned whether they genuinely needed help, Arredondo said.

“No one reached out to us who had anything to do regarding helping survivors,” Arredondo said. “To this day, [Carlos Arredondo] still has nightmares.”

In the summer of 2021, Chylinski reached out to Pressley’s office looking for help to address the lack of resources available for survivors of natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and other national tragedies.

“I called [Pressley’s] office asking for help, and I didn’t even know what I was asking for,” Chylinski said. “But through our conversations and the work that [Pressley] and [Pressley’s] amazing team had done, we came to this place.”

As opposed to major disaster declarations from FEMA, events designated as emergency declarations receive limited federal funding and assistance.

Pressley said the bill aims to improve accessibility to mental health resources by expanding eligibility for the FEMA crisis counseling assistance and training program.

“This is a technical fix that’s going to save lives,” Pressley said. “There are people suffering in silence with invisible wounds and they cannot get psychological first aid.”

Crisci said the bill also helps to provide support faster to survivors before their mental health worsens as it took her months to access mental health therapy.

“I was unable to access group therapy until seven months later, and I’m grateful for the group therapy . . . but I needed it on day one . . . and not seven months later,” she said.

