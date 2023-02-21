One dead, one injured, in Dorchester shooting

One man was fatally shot and another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a double shooting in Dorchester on Tuesday evening, Boston police said.
Officers responded at 7:36 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation near 89 Wilrose St. and subsequent calls reporting two male victims shot, Deputy Superintendent James Miller said in a news conference at the scene.
Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Miller said. One was pronounced dead. The other man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, he said.
Miller said it was unclear whether the victims knew each other. No arrests had been made. The victim was not immediately identified.
Advertisement
The intersection of Wilrose Street and Puritan Avenue was cordoned off by yellow police tape, and uniformed officers stood in the crossing.
“It’s a very active crime scene right now,” Miller said. “We’re in the preliminary stages.”
Several marked and unmarked police vehicles were parked nearby, but their blue lights were not flashing. Members of the city’s trauma team stood together on one corner.
Miller encouraged the public to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 with any information.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.