One dead, one injured, in Dorchester shooting

One man was fatally shot and another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a double shooting in Dorchester on Tuesday evening, Boston police said.

Officers responded at 7:36 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation near 89 Wilrose St. and subsequent calls reporting two male victims shot, Deputy Superintendent James Miller said in a news conference at the scene.

Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Miller said. One was pronounced dead. The other man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, he said.