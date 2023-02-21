A running list of possible candidates for Cicilline’s congressional seat

PROVIDENCE — US Representative David Cicilline’s surprise announcement Tuesday that he is leaving office to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation effective June 1 has opened the floodgates for politicians to mull their options, meet with advisers, talk with their families, pray, or immediately rule out jumping in the race for the First Congressional District.

A special election cannot be scheduled until Cicilline officially resigns from Congress, but it’s likely that Democratic and Republican primaries take place this summer, with a general election to follow.