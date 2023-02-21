A running list of possible candidates for Cicilline’s congressional seat

PROVIDENCE — US Representative David Cicilline’s surprise announcement Tuesday that he is leaving office to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation effective June 1 has opened the floodgates for politicians to mull their options, meet with advisers, talk with their families, pray, or immediately rule out jumping in the race for the First Congressional District.
A special election cannot be scheduled until Cicilline officially resigns from Congress, but it’s likely that Democratic and Republican primaries take place this summer, with a general election to follow.
Here’s a look at who is considering entering the race, and who has already said they will not be a candidate. (The list is in alphabetical order.)
Never say never
- Gabe Amo, President Biden aide (D)
- Dino Autiello, North Providence council president (D)
- Nathan Biah, state representative (D-Providence)
- Sandra Cano, state senator (D-Pawtucket)
- Bob DaSilva, East Providence mayor (D)
- Dawn Euer, state senator (D-Newport)
- Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, state representative (R-Cranston)
- Helena Foulkes, former CVS executive (D)
- John Goncalves, Providence councilman (D)
- Gayle Goldin, US Labor Department (D)
- Don Grebien, Pawtucket mayor (D)
- Meghan Kallman, state senator (D-Pawtucket)
- Nirva LaFortune, former Providence councilwoman (D)
- Patrick Lynch, former attorney general (D)
- Sabina Matos, lieutenant governor (D)
- Cynthia Mendes, former state senator (D)
- Peter Neronha, attorney general (D)
- Joe Paolino III, son of former Providence mayor (D)
- Ryan W. Pearson, state senator (D-Cumberland)
- Maria Rivera, Central Falls mayor (D)
- Xay Khamsyvoravong, Newport mayor (D)
Not running
- Gregg Amore, secretary of state (D)
- Christopher Blazejewski, state representative (D-Providence)
- Louis DiPalma, state senator (D-Middletown)
- Brendan Doherty, former state police superintendent (D)
- Jorge Elorza, former Providence mayor (D)
- Bill Lynch, former Democratic Party chair (D)
- Daniel J. McKee, governor (D)
- Joe Paolino, former Providence mayor (D)
- Gina Raimondo, US commerce secretary (D)
- Aaron Regunberg, former state representative (D)
- Brett Smiley, Providence mayor (D)
- Angel Taveras, former Providence mayor (D)
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan. Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.