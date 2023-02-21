A slice of light: Photo essay of shadows transforming city streetscapes

Who knows what lurks in the heart of the city? The shadow knows.

The sun never climbs high after fall descends into winter, penetrating the glass canyons of downtown Boston like a suspicious glance. The resulting ambiance, extremes of light and dark, hides more than it reveals.

While the human eye perceives detail simultaneously in the deepest shade and brightest sunshine, our cameras must choose, biased toward one — or fair to neither. We’re left with shafts of intense illumination and mysterious void, like a miner’s headlamp in the coal seams of high-rise architecture.