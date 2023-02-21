Somerville residents can give input on police chief search

Somerville is inviting residents to offer their input into the city’s selection of its next police chief.
The city is holding two virtual public listening sessions on the search, on Feb. 28 and March 9, both from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Officials said the events are an opportunity for community members to voice their goals and any concerns about the search process, and their views on the experience and priorities the next police chief should possess.
Somerville has selected the national executive staffing firm GovHR USA to conduct the search. The community feedback will help guide the firm in the recruitment effort.
The candidate selected will succeed David Fallon, (who retired as chief in December 2020. Charles Femino has been serving as acting chief since then.
The listening sessions, both on Zoom, are open to all but preregistration is required. To register for the Feb. 28 session, go to bit.ly/SPDListeningSession. Registration information for the March 9 session will be provided closer to the date.
