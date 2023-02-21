Swastika graffiti reported at Portsmouth, N.H. synagogue, one of 10 instances of hateful vandalism in city

The vandalism occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the synagogue and other properties, Formella’s office said in a statement, which didn’t identify the synagogue by name. All told, there were at least 10 incidents of hateful vandalism, officials said.

A Portsmouth, N.H., synagogue and several other local properties were defaced early Tuesday with swastikas and additional hateful messages, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

“This type of hateful and threatening criminal activity, motivated by racial or religious intolerance, particularly at places of worship, has no place in New Hampshire and will not be tolerated,” Formella said in the statement. “We will work to find and prosecute whoever is responsible, to the fullest extent of the law. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office along with our local, State and Federal law enforcement partners encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Formella said New Hampshire communities “are safer and stronger when we all join together and have zero tolerance for violence motivated by hatred for our fellow citizens whether based on race, creed, or other protected characteristics.”

Investigators are seeking assistance on the case from residents and downtown businesses, especially those with video surveillance that might capture whoever’s responsible for the crimes, according to the statement.

The activity, officials said, is largely confined to a section of downtown located between Deer, Middle, and Court streets, with more incidents reported on Marcy Street.

The Anti-Defamation League’s New England chapter also condemned the vandalism.

“Defacing public places & Jewish sacred spaces with hate symbols in #Portsmouth is intended to intimidate and create fear,” the ADL tweeted. “We stand in strength with Portsmouth & speak out against hate following last night’s wave of vandalism.”

The news out of Portsmouth comes after a disturbance was reported Feb. 10 in downtown Boston, where young men were captured on film leaning against and kicking the New England Holocaust Memorial. The Boston case remains under investigation.

“The New England Holocaust Memorial is a sacred site in Boston, a way we bear witness to the memories of those who suffered or died at the hands of the Nazis,” said Peggy Shukur, interim executive director of the ADL New England, in a prior statement on the memorial incident.

“Acts of desecration have occurred in the past at this Memorial, a grim reminder that the lessons of the Holocaust need to be continually reinforced,” Shukur said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





