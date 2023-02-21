‘This is a dream job.’ Candidates compete for LEGO positions in master builder competition in Boston.

“We’re looking for someone who’s great at LEGOs, of course, but we want someone who’s very creative and who brings an element of storytelling to their building, and also engages with kids in a meaningful way,” Head Master Builder Sean Martin said.

The competitors had no instruction manual as they faced three elimination-style challenges, all the while crowds of eager kids and LEGO enthusiasts approached them.

Eleven candidates vying for two positions at LEGO’s new Boston location gathered Tuesday at Quincy Market for the ultimate final test — a timed, freestyle master builder competition.

The two winners will be offered jobs as Assistant Master Model Builders at the LEGO Discovery Center Boston, which is set to reopen April 14 in Somerville after a $12 million renovation. The center will offer masterclasses and over 43,000 of interactive play space, according to LEGO.

Advertisement

Merlin Katz of Brookline and Kari McBride of Billerica were ultimately crowned the winners. But not before over several hours of inventive brick work from all of the competitors, Martin said.

“They do it all from memory, so to see that someone can take something as a simple as a square or rectangular LEGO element and turn it in to something is awesome,” Martin said.

Nolan Hurd, a Mini Master Model Builder, was helping to judge the LEGO competition to decide who will be the new Assistant Master Model builders. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The first 30-minute challenge was Boston themed. The catch? The competitors didn’t know they had to work in pairs. The results were Mike’s Pastry and Citgo signs, a Boston lobster and a Make Way for Ducklings statue, as well as other unique pairings.

“It is stressful, but, I mean, how many people can say they get to build LEGOs for work?” competitor Cedric Wager, 36, of Canton said.

10-year-old Nolan Hurd was the special guest judge for the event — last year, he won a national competition for the title of Mini Master Model Builder. He walked by the competitors with a LEGO badge around his neck, carrying a clipboard to tally scores and take notes.

Advertisement

“Because I’m the only kid, I’ll be looking for creativity and how they interact,” Nolan said. “I love LEGOs. I love how I can take apart everything and make it my own.”

When he won a master building competition last year, the setup was similar, he said.

“When I competed, we were told to build something that represents us. I built a dragon rollercoaster,” Nolan said.

The second challenge was heroes-themed, and the last, hour-long challenge asked competitors to showcase something about themselves.

Joseph Gabriele, 35, made a superhero with a fluttering cape. He flew all the from England, where he’s a student, to compete, he said.

“This is a dream job,” Gabriele said. “When I saw the (job posting), I thought, ‘I’m never gonna hear back. But I did.’”

The scene at the LEGO competition at the Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Across the hall, the family of competitor Antonio Torres, 20, of Brighton watched him anxiously as he sifted through a bucket of LEGO bricks.

“He’s been building since he was a kid. if you look at his room, everything is LEGOs. Whenever he gets paid, he has to get one thing of LEGOs,” Ramon Torres, 49, said of his son. “We’re just here to support him.”

For Antonio Torres, family has defined his experience with LEGO, as well as the competition, he said. A few minutes into the second round, he started to craft a standing human figure.

Advertisement

“You know, I’m actually building my dad out of Legos for the hero theme because I wouldn’t be here competing today unless he helped me build LEGO sets when I was younger,” Antonio Torres said. “It’s just so surreal to be here now.”

Merlin Katz took part in the LEGO competition to decide who will be the new Assistant Master Model Builders at Boston's LEGO Discovery Center. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.