Wakefield voters to decide whether to raise taxes for new high school

Wakefield voters next month will consider raising taxes to fund the construction of a new high school.

By a vote of 1,231 to 42, a Special Town Meeting Jan. 28 authorized the town to borrow and spend $273.25 million for the project, subject to voter approval of a debt exclusion — a property tax increase that is expected to last from 2024 to 2058 — at a special election March 11.

The Massachusetts School Building Authority has agreed to fund up to $65.5 million of the project cost, according to School Committee chair Tom Markham.