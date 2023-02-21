Wakefield voters to decide whether to raise taxes for new high school

Wakefield voters next month will consider raising taxes to fund the construction of a new high school.
By a vote of 1,231 to 42, a Special Town Meeting Jan. 28 authorized the town to borrow and spend $273.25 million for the project, subject to voter approval of a debt exclusion — a property tax increase that is expected to last from 2024 to 2058 — at a special election March 11.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority has agreed to fund up to $65.5 million of the project cost, according to School Committee chair Tom Markham.
The new building would be constructed on the site of the athletic fields and track behind the existing high school. School officials have said the existing school building has numerous deficiencies, from lack of thermal insulation in the exterior walls to poor ventilation and air quality, outdated electrical and fire alarm systems, outdated plumbing, and inadequate handicap access.
Wakefield Memorial High School was originally built as a junior high school in 1960.
Markham said the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, the region’s accrediting agency, has placed the school on probation because of the outdated condition of its math and science classrooms and labs.
Residents can calculate the impact the debt exclusion can have on their tax bills by clicking on the “Tax Calculator” tab at wakefieldmhsproject.com.
