Wayland public forum will discuss Route 20 corridor plan

Wayland community members have a chance to offer their ideas about the future of the town’s Route 20 corridor.

The Planning Board is hosting a virtual public forum on Feb. 28 to discuss a master plan the town is developing for the section that runs from the Route 20 intersection with routes 27 and 126 west to the Sudbury River.

The plan is intended to create a new vision for the existing Route 20 commercial area that would promote it as a vibrant New England village-style town center. A major goal is to increase connectivity and safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.