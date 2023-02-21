‘We are happy that Ukraine is not alone.’ Mass. Ukrainians optimistic following Biden’s surprise Kyiv visit

Some members of Boston’s Ukrainian community told the Globe they are grateful and cautiously optimistic about the president’s support.

Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to highlight Western solidarity with the war-torn country, and promised to release an additional $500 million in military aid, according to the New York Times .

President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine Monday in a demonstration of the United States’ firm support for the country in its ongoing war against Russia. The visit to Kyiv came almost a year after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has left tens of thousands dead and cities devastated.

“From all my parishioners, and from myself and my family, we are very glad that we have a very strong American president, and he supports our homeland,” said the Rev. Roman Tarnavsky, the pastor at St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Jamaica Plain. “We pray for him and God bless him for many, many, many years.”

Tarnavsky, who immigrated to the United Sates from Ukraine almost three decades ago, has a mother-in-law, cousins, and friends who still live in western Ukraine, he said. And though they have remained unharmed during the war, Tarnavsky said nowhere is Ukraine is completely safe. But Biden’s adamant support for his home country provides a bit of comfort.

“We are happy that Ukraine is not alone,” said Tarnavksy, 68.

But there more to be done, Tarnavsky said. In particular, he hopes the United States will provide Ukraine with powerful weapons like F-16 fighting falcons, which could allow the war to end once and for all, he said.

“Ukraine needs stronger weapons,” he said.

Lana Tsar, a senior software engineer at EPAM Global and a Melrose resident, called Biden’s visit to Ukraine “excellent news.”

“Yesterday was a historic day,” Tsar wrote in a message to the Globe. “From what I see in Ukrainian news and my friend’s social media - Ukrainians are excited and happy. We are grateful for such support from the United States!”

But for Olga Yulikova, an Arlington resident who dedicates her free time to Olga’s List, a organization she founded to raise funds and provide support for refugees from Ukraine settling in New England, questions whether Biden’s promise of more aid will “materialize quickly.”

“The announcements are loud and beautiful, but then the actual equipment that gets [to Ukraine] is slow,” said Yulikova, 55. “And the cost of it is human life, the lives of the civilians.”

But Yulikova said she hopes Biden’s newest declaration will get the ball rolling and quell seemingly insurmountable Russian forces by providing tanks and other military weapons.

“Putin doesn’t care how many people die,” said Yulikova, who is originally from Moscow and has familial ties to Ukraine. “It’s ruined lives of generations and God knows how long it will take for people to recover. So hurry up with the weapons!”

Among the Ukrainian community both at home and in the United States, Yulikova said there is the strongly-held belief that America is a symbol of hope and represents the promise of a better life to come.

“[Biden’s] gesture is huge,” she said. “All Ukrainians are hoping and they believe with all their heart that they’ve been supported by America. It’s such a promised land.”

