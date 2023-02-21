What’s behind calls to change RIPTA leadership?

The warnings got much louder late on Friday, when Senate President Dominick Ruggerio released a statement calling for RIPTA to be brought under the control of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and for the agency’s CEO to step down, citing some of those issues.

PROVIDENCE — Like an automated voice saying “Caution, bus is turning,” the warnings about RIPTA have been blaring for awhile. A bus driver shortage that led to scaled-back schedules and canceled school bus runs. A debate over the Kennedy Plaza bus hub. A spat over a lobbying contract. And, like transit systems everywhere, post-COVID ridership struggles and financial uncertainties.

Advertisement

“No meaningful plan to confront the agency’s fiscal challenges has been presented to the General Assembly, and we are again faced with putting Band-Aids on a gaping wound,” Ruggerio said. “A quality, well-functioning public transit system is vital to the people of our state and our economy. It is time for wholesale reform at RIPTA.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Ruggerio has no direct control over the transit agency. But the Senate approves nominations from the governor to the RIPTA board, and the General Assembly can shape the agency’s structure, so in practical terms, he wields plenty of influence. The Senate is planning an oversight hearing.

Scott Avedisian, CEO of the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

For now, RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian, the former Republican mayor of Warwick, isn’t going anywhere. He said in a statement that he and the RIPTA team “have accomplished a great deal.”

“But there is a lot more to do,” Avedisian said. “I look forward to having the opportunity to speak with the Senate about their concerns, then working together with them to secure the resources it will take to address the remaining challenges RIPTA faces.”

Normand Benoit, the chairman of the RIPTA board of directors — which can make decisions on hiring or firing a CEO — is standing behind Avedisian. Benoit said in an interview that he’d support a new contract for the RIPTA chief. Avedisian’s current contract expires in June, Benoit said. He also opposed moving RIPTA under RIDOT.

Advertisement

“I think the organization is in a decent place now, given all of the challenges we face,” Benoit said. “I think Scott’s done a good job.”

Another member of the board, Heather Schey, said she too is standing behind Avedisian.

RIPTA board member Patrick Crowley, on the other hand, said he supports Ruggerio’s statement. Crowley was deeply critical of a lobbying contract RIPTA signed with Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC, a firm where Allan Fung, the Republican former Cranston mayor, is a partner. Crowley took issue with a lawsuit Cranston had joined in 2019 when Fung was mayor against legislation related to union contracts that was supported by unions and opposed by many municipal leaders. .

But the lobbying contract was only one recent example of RIPTA’s leadership not adequately consulting the board on decisions, said Crowley, the secretary-treasurer of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO.

“There needs to be a change to address those concerns, because RIPTA is a vital part of our state’s infrastructure,” Crowley said.

Crowley said the AFL-CIO board unanimously approved him continuing to advocate for changes. But his support for Ruggerio prompted pushback from transit and climate advocates, who view the Rhode Island Department of Transportation skeptically.

Crowley responded: “I’d be curious to see the details about how RIPTA can continue to do its work on decarbonization, whether that’s under DOT’s umbrella, a separate entity, or something in between.”

Advertisement

Benoit, for his part, said Matty Lopes, not Fung, was the main point of contact on the lobbying contract, though Fung would do some work. Benoit said he was party to discussions about the lobbying contract before RIPTA’s leadership approved it. He suggested Lopes because he’d been an effective advocate for the Rhode Island Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, he said.

RIPTA is now looking for ways to remove Fung from the contract or to terminate it.

Beyond the inside baseball politics over a union contract, one undercurrent to the story over RIPTA right now flows right through downtown Providence. The agency and the state government are working on getting proposals to build a new bus hub on Dorrance Street, which would replace the current Kennedy Plaza bus hub.

Some riders are ambivalent about Dorrance Street, but one powerful voice in the city wants the move out of Kennedy Plaza to happen, and to happen even more quickly than envisioned.

Joseph R. Paolino Jr., the former mayor of Providence and an influential developer, said RIPTA and Avedisian aren’t acting with enough urgency on Kennedy Plaza. Paolino has raised concerns about crime and safety issues there.

Paolino wants the Kennedy Plaza bus hub to be relocated even before Dorrance Street is built, something RIPTA said it currently has no plans to do.

Paolino stopped short of saying that he wanted Avedisian to resign.

Advertisement

“I’ll leave that to the professionals, but I have not been impressed with how he’s handled Kennedy Plaza during his tenure,” Paolino said.

Ruggerio’s statement did not address issues over Kennedy Plaza, and Paolino said he did not express his opinion on the issue to Ruggerio. Paolino did, though, recently address a Downtown Improvement District meeting about his concerns. The district is chaired by state Senator Joshua Miller, who said there’s plenty of responsibility to go around for the pace of addressing Kennedy Plaza, even beyond RIPTA and into different areas of the state government and the previous city administration.

Some bus riders, meanwhile, are sticking by Avedisian, and are wary of the idea of putting RIPTA under RIDOT.

“With RIDOT in charge, public transit in Rhode Island will get worse, not better,” Amy Glidden and Patricia Raub, co-chairs of the organization RI Transit Riders, said in a written statement in response to Ruggerio. Glidden and Raub emphasized that they haven’t always agreed with Avedisian, but that RIPTA has been improving its performance lately.

Just hours before Ruggerio made his splash Friday, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi at a public event hosted by Grow Smart RI had kind words for Avedisian: “Avedisian has done a good job, as best as he can,” according to UpriseRI.

On Tuesday, his office declined to comment on Ruggerio’s statement.

Governor Dan McKee’s office was also cautious, saying that changing RIPTA was within the General Assembly’s purview but not addressing Avedisian directly.

Advertisement

“Governor McKee and the Administration want what is best for transit riders in Rhode Island,” McKee spokesman Matt Sheaff said. “Once the legislation is released, our office will review the details of the Senate president’s proposal.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.