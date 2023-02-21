With abortion under attack nationwide, Healey joins 19 other governors in effort to shore up state protections

The coalition was announced Tuesday by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who called the undertaking “a moral obligation to what is right.”

The multi-state group, the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, is being formed eight months after the Supreme Court’s eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, resulting in millions of Americans losing access to the procedure.

Amid attacks on abortion access and other forms of reproductive care across the country, Governor Maura Healey will join 19 other governors to share ideas on how to reinforce reproductive freedoms in their own states.

The group, which is described as non-partisan, is made up of 20 Democratic governors. According to the group, all governors who support reproductive freedom are welcome to join.

Advertisement

“We also have an obligation and a responsibility to be a beacon of hope for patients from other states seeking care,” Healey said of her state, which has among some of the strongest abortion protections in the country.

Last year the state Legislature passed a bill protecting health care providers from out-of-state legal action and requiring insurers to cover abortion care.

In addition to Healey, New England governors taking part are Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Janet Mills of Maine, and Daniel McKee of Rhode Island.

Other states include Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wisconsin; and Democratic trifectas like Illinois, Michigan, and New Jersey.

The coalition faces a landscape of heightened attacks on abortion access, including in states like Texas, where a federal judge could soon decide to revoke the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions. An appeal could eventually land the case before the Supreme Court.

“In this moment when abortion access is under threat across the country, governors have a unique responsibility and opportunity to expand reproductive freedom in our states,” Healey told the Globe in a statement. “I’m proud to stand with my colleagues to send a clear message that we are not just playing defense . . . we need to meet this fight where it’s at: in the states.”

Advertisement

She lauded Massachusetts’ response to the Supreme Court decision, and said other states can learn from the quick action.

Moments after the ruling, Governor Charlie Baker, a rare Republican elected official who supports the right to abortion, signed an executive order that banned executive state agencies from assisting another state’s investigation into a person or group for receiving or performing abortions that are legal in Massachusetts, or extraditing those patients or providers.

His order also protected Massachusetts abortion providers from losing their professional licenses or receiving other professional discipline based on potential out-of-state charges.

“All of this illustrates that protecting reproductive freedom requires a multi-pronged approach, which is something we’ll be sharing with other states,” Healey said.

When it comes to reproductive freedoms, the new governor has her own résumé as well.

As attorney general, she was involved in cases across the country and showed early support for the so-called Roe Act, which the Massachusetts Legislature passed in December 2020 after overriding a veto from Baker. The law, which was passed in anticipation of challenges to Roe v. Wade, strengthened access by allowing abortions after 24 weeks in certain cases and lowering the age that a person can obtain an abortion without parental consent to 16 from 18.

Advertisement

She told the Globe Tuesday that when she was attorney general, she “saw firsthand how effective state leaders can be when we’re working together.”

Before she was elected to statewide office, Healey led the office’s civil rights division, where she oversaw the defense of Massachusetts’ Buffer Zone Law that aimed to protect patients from harassment at clinics.

Beyond her support in Massachusetts, Healey was also involved in litigation in various federal courts. In 2021, she was among two dozen attorneys general who urged the Supreme Court to stop Texas’ six-week abortion ban, filing a brief in support of the US Department of Justice’s challenge to the ban. She filed similar briefs with appeals courts in Arizona, Indiana, South Carolina, and Tennessee, where state legislatures passed bills that restricted access to abortions.

She also sued the Trump administration over a myriad of abortion policies and co-chaired the Democratic Attorneys General Association, where the group required candidates seeking an endorsement to publicly state their support for abortion access.

Healey said the commitment to protective reproductive rights is “a core Massachusetts value,” and one that can be replicated nationwide.

“In a moment when it seems like we are constantly playing defense when it comes to protecting reproductive rights, now is our time to urgently move forward to expand access to care for everyone,” she said.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.