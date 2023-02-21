Woburn man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting at his home

Officers were called to 291 Washington St. , where Olivier lives with his mother, about 3:40 a.m. Monday after she reported that her son had been shot by an intruder in the home, according to a police report.

Tyler Olivier, 26, was ordered held at Middlesex jail in Billerica in lieu of $50,000 cash bail that was set during an arraignment in Woburn District Court on Tuesday, according to court documents. The judge also revoked Olivier’s bail from a prior case.

A Woburn man pleaded not guilty to assault and gun charges Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting at his home early Monday morning, according to court records.

When police arrived, officers found Olivier suffering a gunshot wound to his abdomen and also found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Mussie Nirayo of Cambridge, dead in the basement with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a police report.

Olivier, whose bedroom is in the basement, told police that he saw a “read beam or the beam of a flashlight shine into his room through the doorway” and then an “arm and hand holding a firearm protruding through the doorway,” according to the police report.

He told police that he charged at the door and wrestled the gun away from Nirayo, who was wearing a balaclava mask, according to the report. Olivier said he then picked up the gun off the floor and “shot the victim several times,” according to the police report.

However, ballistic evidence from the scene indicates that two guns were fired during the incident and they were fired in opposite directions, according to the police report.

Police found Nirayo holding a gun when they located his body. A second gun was found on the floor and “appeared to have exploded into two pieces,” according to the report. Three bullet casings were found on the bed, two casings next to the bed, and one casing at the bottom of the basement stairs. There were also several bullet holes in the door leading to Olivier’s bedroom from the basement stairs, the report said.

Olivier was represented in court by Moira Barry and Joshua Wood of the Brockton-based firm Benzaken, Maguire, Sheehan, and Wood, according to court records. A message left with their office was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Olivier’s next court date is for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 28, according to court records.

