Woman fatally shot in Dorchester remembered as loving mom who was outgoing and enjoyed life, uncle says

“She was a great person,” Abiezer Ayuso said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning. “She was really on point. Diva was one of those people; very outgoing, very friendly. I don’t know, I’m at a loss for words right now.”

Abiezer Ayuso said his niece was visiting a cousin in the Dorchester neighborhood where gunfire erupted Saturday night .

Diva Ayuso, a 32-year-old woman from Sharon who was killed in Dorchester on Saturday, was remembered as a loving mother to her 12-year-old son and a “very friendly, very happy” person who loved life, her uncle said.

Diva Ayuso was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene in the area of 15 Fermoy Heights, authorities have said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no arrests have been made, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, chief spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

“It’s so confusing, so puzzling what happened,” Abiezer Ayuso said. “We’re just waiting to see the outcome of all of this.”

Diva Ayuso worked in an office role for the Massachusetts Environmental Police and had recently been promoted, her uncle said. She came from a family with a background in law enforcement — Abiezer Ayuso is a major in the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department and her father, Carmelo Ayuso, is a retired State Police lieutenant.

Carmelo Ayuso politely declined to speak when reached by phone Tuesday morning, saying it was too painful to talk about what happened.

“My brother is a strong guy ... and he’s broken,” Abiezer Ayuso said. “That kills the rest of us to see him like that, and her mother is just devastated.”

A message was sent to the Massachusetts Environmental Police seeking comment. Last year, Diva Ayuso was awarded a Commonwealth Citation for Outstanding Performance, according to the agency’s website.

Authorities said police responded shortly after 8:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of gunshots in the neighborhood, which sits between American Legion Highway and Blue Hill Avenue, not far from Franklin Park.

Residents in the area said they heard a burst of gunfire with too many shots to count.

A memorial for Diva Ayuso was set up Sunday along a walkway at the corner of Fermoy Heights and Shandon Road, near a small park in the middle of the neighborhood. White candles and bouquets of flowers were placed on the ground, beneath five white balloons and a pink balloon with “I love you” printed on it.

Diva Ayuso graduated from Sharon High School and shared a home there with her parents and older brother, Abiezer Ayuso said. Her 12-year-old son has been with his father since the shooting on Saturday.

“He’s in disbelief of what’s happened,” Abiezer Ayuso said of Diva’s son.

Diva Ayuso’s death was one of two fatal shootings in the city on Saturday.

Later that night, police responded to shots fired at 958 Tremont St. in Roxbury where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. One of the men was pronounced dead at a Boston hospital and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Their names have not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings in Dorchester or Roxbury to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

“If somebody knows anything out there, please say something,” Abiezer Ayuso said. “And if the [shooter] is feeling bad in some way, just turn themselves in. ... We just want closure, or somewhat closure, whatever closure might be at this point.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.