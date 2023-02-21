Woman hurt after car crashes into house in Hanson, police say

A woman was injured Tuesday morning when she veered off the road and slammed into a house in Hanson, police said.

Hanson police and fire responded to the crash about 6:52 a.m. at 1283 Whitman St., officials said.

The driver, a 49-year-old Hanson woman, was extricated from the vehicle by first responders, according to a statement from Hanson police. She was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for her injuries, police said.