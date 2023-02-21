Woman hurt after car crashes into house in Hanson, police say

A woman was injured Tuesday morning when she veered off the road and slammed into a house in Hanson, police said.
Hanson police and fire responded to the crash about 6:52 a.m. at 1283 Whitman St., officials said.
The driver, a 49-year-old Hanson woman, was extricated from the vehicle by first responders, according to a statement from Hanson police. She was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for her injuries, police said.
One person was at the house during the crash but was not injured, the statement said. The home’s gas and water lines were severed, and the occupant will be able to return home once they are repaired, police said.
Advertisement
“The house sustained extensive damage,” the statement said. “The town building inspector responded to the scene to evaluate the structural integrity of the home.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the statement said.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.