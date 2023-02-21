Worcester Police Department to start body camera program next week

A request for further comment was sent Tuesday morning to Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty’s office.

“We are launching our body camera program on Monday with 300 cameras,” said Worcester police Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a department spokesperson, in a statement.

The Worcester Police Department will launch a body camera program next week, authorities said Tuesday.

The announcement from Worcester authorities came after Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang said last week that the Police Department in his city “will implement body cameras,” following the January fatal shooting by Cambridge police of a 20-year-old man who allegedly advanced on officers with a kukri knife.

A Cambridge police spokesperson said last week that the department’s in the early stages of drafting body camera policies and talking with prospective vendors, with the goal of implementing the program “as quickly as possible.”

Boston and other cities in Massachusetts and across the country have initiated body camera programs, some as part of police reform measures enacted following the 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by white police officers in Minneapolis.

Under then-governor Charlie Baker, the state announced in November nearly $2.5 million in grants for 32 police departments across the state that had applied.

Also in November, authorities announced that Lowell police officers would be equipped with body cameras, with help from the feds.

The US Bureau of Justice Assistance awarded a $429,979 grant through a program that helps law enforcement agencies purchase body cameras, officials said at the time. Through a separate $29,935 state grant, the department plans to shortly equip 30 officers with body cameras for a yearlong pilot program, authorities said.

The federal grant for Lowell cops — together with $725,000 in city matching funds — will fund the purchase of 215 body cameras, enabling the department to extend the program to all officers after the pilot program ends, officials said.

The Lowell funds also will pay for the hiring of a civilian digital evidence specialist, along with additional equipment and cloud-based storage to manage the video footage, according to authorities.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.