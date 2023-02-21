Biden EPA to take over cleanup of toxic Ohio derailment disaster

Rather than clean up the toxic wreck voluntarily, as it has done so far, Norfolk Southern will be required to do so under a plan approved by the EPA, which will also take over certain aspects of the response from Ohio. Norfolk Southern will also have to pay the remediation costs — as well as pay for cleaning services the agency will offer to residents and businesses, participate in public meetings, and share information publicly, according to the EPA.

The EPA's step comes 18 days after the Feb. 3 train crash, which released toxic chemicals and fumes over a wide area. In the two weeks since evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes, national attention on East Palestine has intensified, as many residents remain angry and fearful about potential contamination and health effects.

The plans, announced by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in East Palestine on Tuesday afternoon, will give the federal government oversight of the massive cleanup through a legally binding order. Regan’s visit to East Palestine, his second in a week, comes amid pressure on the federal government from some lawmakers and residents to step up its response.

“In no way, shape or form will Norfolk Southern get off the hook for the mess they created,” Regan vowed at a news conference in East Palestine. “I know this order cannot undue the nightmare that families in this town have been living with, but it will begin to deliver much-needed justice for the pain that Norfolk Southern has caused.”

He warned that if Norfolk Southern fails to comply, the agency will perform the work itself and seek triple damages from the company.

The EPA’s move also comes as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his department would begin a round of inspections on train routes used for freighting hazardous materials and called for the rail industry to implement new safety measures.

Buttigieg announced a package of reforms Tuesday, saying the Department of Transportation will hold the railroad accountable for any safety violations that contributed to the Feb. 3 crash.

“While ensuring the safety of those impacted by this crash is the immediate priority, we also have to recognize that this represents an important moment to redouble our efforts to make this far less likely to happen again in the future,” Buttigieg said.

Even though government data show that derailments have declined in recent years, there were still 1,049 of them last year. Most are ordinary and don’t cause any major problems, like the derailment in Nebraska on Tuesday morning that toppled more than two dozen Union Pacific railcars, spilled coal and blocked the tracks.

Buttigieg said railroads and tank car owners should take action themselves to accelerate their plan to upgrade the tank cars that haul flammable liquids like crude oil and ethanol by 2025 instead of waiting to comply with the 2029 standard Congress ultimately approved after regulators suggested the earlier deadline. He also said freight railroads should quickly agree to use a confidential hot line regulators created that lets employees report safety concerns without fear of retribution, and reach more agreements to provide their employees with paid sick time to help prevent fatigue.

He also wants railroads to stop asking for waivers from inspection requirements every time they develop technology to improve inspections, because he said the technology should supplement but not replace human inspections.

For days, cleanup has been ongoing in East Palestine, a town near Pennsylvania, and in a local stream. Crews have been digging up a 1,000-foot swath around the train tracks and pumping out water, state officials said last week, while federal and state environmental regulators examine long-term mitigation measures aimed at ensuring the safety of water and soil.

Dozens of the Norfolk Southern train's cars piled up the night of Feb. 3 in a fiery blaze, prompting evacuations and, two days later, the release into the air of vinyl chloride from five rail cars.

Since, with chemical odors lingering the air, locals have reported unpleasant health symptoms, worried about the possible effect on animals, and questioned whether the town is safe to stay in. Norfolk Southern’s track record has come under scrutiny, as have the responses of the EPA and Transportation Department.

Under the EPA's order, Norfolk Southern will be charged triple costs for anything it fails to do, the agency said. The EPA will also take the lead in the response; until now, Ohio agencies and local officials had been leading the effort with support from EPA.

Norfolk Southern chief executiver Alan H. Shaw has promised to clean up the contamination. The company’s representatives skipped a town hall meeting with residents last week, after which Shaw published an “open letter” saying the company would stay in East Palestine “for as long as it takes to ensure your safety.”

The EPA's new step is taken through CERCLA, the act that allows the federal government to take on cleanup of what are commonly known as Superfund sites. The agency said it marked a shift from the emergency response to a longer-term cleanup.

It's likely to be seen as a push by the Biden administration to take charge of the crisis and quell criticism.

The administration has disputed allegations that it was slow to respond, saying federal employees were on the ground within hours of the crash.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.