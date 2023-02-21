Leaving the Democrats didn’t isolate Kyrsten Sinema in Washington. But on the campaign trail, it might.

But for Sinema, the worst might be yet to come. Because by renouncing her membership status in the party, she’s also given up access to much of the infrastructure that helped lift her to the seat in the first place.

The White House complimented her . Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer agreed to let her keep her committee assignments . Her Democratic peers in the Senate were respectful of her choice, at least publicly. And her day-to-day in the Senate hasn’t changed.

WASHINGTON — When Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced she would leave the Democratic Party, Democrats — still in need of her vote given their razor-thin Senate majority — knew they couldn’t quit her.

If she chooses to run again for her seat, which is up for grabs next year, her candidacy would become a case study for just how awkward it is to try to exist within the fault line that separates Republicans from Democrats in an age of polarization.

It’s not like there aren’t independents in national politics — two others also serve in the Senate, and functionally act as Democrats. But their electorates have gotten to know them that way. Sinema, by contrast, switched in the middle of her term, which could take some getting used to, Senator Angus King, an independent from Maine, said.

“The majority of Americans are not in a political party. On the other hand, the political parties control the mechanism of elections,” King said. “So the challenge is getting people to think about the possibility that an independent can serve, can be elected and serve. It’s a real challenge.”

Arizona, once a Republican stronghold, has emerged as one of the most competitive states on the map. Since Sinema’s victory in 2018, the state has elected Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, voting for him in a special election in 2020 and again in 2022 for a full term, and flipped for Joe Biden in 2020, providing him with a critical victory. Arizona voters also sent Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, to the governor’s mansion last fall. But all of those victories were tight ones and now, in addition to having a challenge from Republicans, Sinema would also face an opponent from the left.

Representative Ruben Gallego, who represents a Phoenix district and who long teased a run against Sinema, has jumped into the Democratic primary, a contest Sinema would avoid. The day after launching his bid, Gallego’s campaign announced he had raised more than $1 million. That a high-profile challenger from the left materialized so quickly shows how polarizing Sinema has become within the party.

Democrat Ruben Gallego greeted supporters at one of the first events of his 2024 Senate campaign in Phoenix. Jonathan J. Cooper/Associated Press

“She’s forfeited the entire infrastructure that being part of the Democratic Party offers,” said Sacha Haworth, who now works for the Replace Sinema PAC but worked on Sinema’s 2018 campaign. “All of the infrastructure which she has built since essentially coming to Congress over a decade ago is lost to her.”

According to Sinema’s office, her change in party affiliation is a “natural extension of the work she’s always done.”

Independents are the fastest-growing group of registered voters in Arizona, as voters are increasingly finding themselves without a political home. Still, several people interviewed noted, independent in name doesn’t mean someone is a true toss-up voter — most still have a partisan preference and vote that way. One Pew Research Center analysis from 2019 noted that 81 percent of independent voters “lean” toward one of the two main parties.

“What it means to join a party today is quite different,” said Joe Lieberman, the former Connecticut senator who successfully ran as an independent after losing a Democratic primary in 2006. “It’s really more and more dominance of each party by a smaller group to the left or right of the parties, and that makes people turn away from the parties.”

If Sinema runs, a decision she doesn’t have to make until next year, there’s the potential of a competitive three-way general election that will test her ability to build a winning coalition.

“I think she thinks that her base is probably some moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans combined with some independents,” said Barbara Norrander, a professor in the school of government at the University of Arizona. “I think that’s what she is aiming for. I don’t know if that base actually exists.”

Then there are the logistical considerations: As an independent, Sinema would be required to get approximately six times more signatures than a Republican or Democratic candidate to qualify for the ballot, although the official number she needs won’t be known until 2024, according to the Arizona secretary of state’s office. It’s not a prohibitive challenge, but just a harbinger for how much steeper her climb back to the Senate would be.

Additionally, Sinema wouldn’t be able to take part in a coordinated campaign among Democratic political entities, a key to maximizing exposure to voters as well as a financially effective method of campaigning.

After Sinema became an independent, the state party put out a statement that said, “Party registration means nothing if she continues to not listen to her constituents.” It’s a sentiment that echoed what grass-roots groups, key supporters that helped get her elected in 2018, have been saying as Sinema has proven herself a roadblock on major parts of the Democrats’ agenda. One progressive digital firm, Authentic, dropped her as a client in the wake of her announcement, Politico reported. A source familiar with the situation told the Globe that NGP Van, which Democratic campaigns use to track voter information, and Sinema are ending their relationship.

Crucially, however, she does still have access to ActBlue, the online fund-raising tool used broadly by Democrats. However, it’s a status that appears to depend on her relationship with the party leadership. “ActBlue will continue to monitor the evolving relationship between Senator Sinema and Democratic Party leadership,” another source familiar with the situation told the Globe.

None of this is to say that Sinema would necessarily be the underdog. She’s an incumbent, she has name recognition, and she’d still likely be a well-resourced candidate.

Sinema has said she’s focused on her work in the Senate instead of the upcoming election.

“Senator Sinema has clearly got a liberal world view, but she’s also somebody that likes to get things done. She’s somebody who is going to be open to the give and take,” said Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a Republican who is friends with Sinema.

Her presence in the race would mean national Democrats would have to decide whether to back the Democrat over her — at least one Democratic colleague in the Senate, Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper, suggested to Punchbowl News that he would support her, though many are reportedly waiting to see whether she runs. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, did not respond to an inquiry on whether it would back Sinema over a Democratic candidate.

“Are they going to be loyal to the Kyrsten Sinema they know and work with as a colleague?” Arizona state Representative Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, who appeared alongside Gallego on the weekend he announced his campaign, pondered about the national party. “I would like to believe that our Democrat officials, elected officials, are going to do everything they can to push the party forward . . . and to help us continue to hold control in that chamber.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @LissandraVilla.