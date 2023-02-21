A 4 a.m. departure, a fake ‘golf tourney’, and two 10-hour train rides: How President Biden’s secret visit to Ukraine unfolded

At about 8 p.m., the presidential motorcade pulled into the White House and, as far as the world knew, the couple settled in for the night.

They attended Mass at Georgetown University, took in an exhibit on first ladies at the Smithsonian, and enjoyed bowls of rigatoni at a nearby Italian restaurant.

Saturday night was date night for President Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden. Or at least, it appeared to be.

What was actually underway was a clandestine operation to get Biden to Ukraine’s capital for a historic wartime visit nearly one year after Russia invaded the country.

Officials had been discussing the trip for months, The New York Times reported, with a few officials across intelligence agencies weighing the risks. On Friday, Biden reportedly gathered in the Oval Office with his top advisers — some of whom he spoke with by phone — and made the choice to go.

The president’s whirlwind journey spanned a seven-hour fight to Poland — with a stop in Germany to refuel — and a nearly 10-hour train ride to Kyiv, a city battered by months of Russian attacks. Biden spent only a handful of hours there, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and stopping at the US Embassy before boarding the same train for a 10-hour journey back to Poland.

Along for the high-stakes trip were only two journalists: Sabrina Siddiqui, a Wall Street Journal reporter, and Evan Vucci, a photographer for the Associated Press. Siddiqui’s pool reports — released after the covert visit became public — comprise an hour-by-hour playbook of how the trip was pulled off.

Friday

Siddiqui and Vucci were brought to the White House for a private meeting on Friday afternoon when they were told Biden would be going to Kyiv and they would be the only two journalists accompanying him.

They were “sworn to secrecy” about the trip, Siddiqui later wrote in her report, and told to look for an e-mail with more details on their upcoming departure.

The subject line would read: “Arrival instructions for the golf tourney.”

Saturday

On Saturday, the e-mail arrived, instructing the two journalists to report to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland between 2 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Early Saturday evening, the Bidens went about their date-night activities. By about 8 p.m., they’d returned home to the White House.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden left The Red Hen restaurant in Washington on Saturday. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Sunday

At 2:15 a.m., Siddiqui and Vucci were at Joint Base Andrews and were asked to hand over their phones “as is often the case for unannounced presidential visits of this nature,” Siddiqui wrote. The devices wouldn’t be returned for more than 24 hours, when they arrived at the US embassy in Kyiv.

They boarded an Air Force C-32, which is often used during domestic travel. It sat in a dark hangar, and the window shades were drawn. An overhead announcement at 4 a.m. indicated that Biden had boarded, along with three aides — Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor, Jen O’Malley Dillon, White House deputy chief of staff, and Annie Tomasini, director of Oval Office operations. By 4:15 a.m., the plane had taken off.

In the official schedule for Biden that the White House released Sunday night, there was no mention of Biden’s stop in Ukraine. It noted only his much-publicized trip to Warsaw, Poland, where he was set to meet with allies and deliver a speech ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia’s attack.

The plane arrived at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Sunday evening, local time, to refuel before arriving at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in Poland at about 8 p.m. on Sunday. Biden was quickly ushered to an SUV joined by a motorcade. They didn’t use sirens to avoid drawing attention.

After a one-hour drive, Biden’s motorcade arrived at a Polish train station. It pulled up directly next to a train with the shades mostly drawn. Biden was dropped off directly in front of his train car, the pool report said, and there was a heavy security presence.

President Biden arrived for a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday in Kyiv. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

The train headed out at 9:37 p.m., and most of the 10-hour journey into Ukraine was in darkness.

In a Twitter thread on Tuesday morning, Alexander Kamyshin, the head of Ukraine’s state-owned rail company, said Biden’s trip was “quite a complicated project for us.” He noted Biden spent a total of 20 hours on the train despite only being in Kyiv for about four hours.

In another tweet, he issued an apology because “only 90% of our trains arrived on time” on Monday due to disruptions from Biden’s visit.

The train arrived in Kyiv at about 8 a.m. The area surrounding the platform had been cleared, Siddiqui’s report said.

The president’s first words after disembarking from the train were: “It’s good to be back in Kyiv.”

A motorcade brought Biden to Mariinsky Palace, where he was greeted by Zelensky and his wife. At about 8:45 a.m., Biden and Zelensky appeared upstairs inside the palace, and Biden signed a guestbook while sitting at a small white desk before the leaders met privately.

President Biden, center, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and Olena Zelenska, left, spouse of President Zelensky, at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv on Monday. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

President Joe Biden, left, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine meet with reporters at a joint news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine's embattled capital, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. “Kyiv,” Biden said before leaving, “has captured a part of my heart, I must say.” DANIEL BEREHULAK/NYT

They then went to St. Michael’s Cathedral to do an outdoor walkabout. Air raid sirens could be heard across the city as Biden and Zelensky left the church at about 11:30 a.m.

President Biden, left, is escorted by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine outside St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv. DANIEL BEREHULAK/NYT

At about noon, Biden stopped at the US Embassy, where he stayed for about 45 minutes.

At 5:07 a.m. EST — which was 12:07 p.m. in Kyiv — the White House released a statement from Biden announcing his arrival in Kyiv to meet with Zelensky and provide another round of US aid. A few minutes later, Siddiqui issued her first pool report from Ukraine, describing Biden’s arrival in Kyiv and the meeting between the leaders at Mariinsky Palace.

Biden was spirited out of Kyiv around 1:10 p.m., arriving at the train station in Poland at about 8:45 p.m. local time.

President Biden sat on a train as he went over his speech marking the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine after a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

President Biden walked down a corridor to his cabin on a train after a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.