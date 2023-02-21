Elected Boston School Committee? Careful what you wish for.

Re “School panel switch OK’d: Council vote for elected committee may stall” (Metro, Feb. 16): The push for an appointed school committee by Boston City Councilors Julia Mejia and Ricardo Arroyo reminds me of the saying: Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.

As a Boston resident during the time of an elected school committee, I can testify as to its dysfunction and ineptness.

Vann Snyder