Elected Boston School Committee? Careful what you wish for.

Updated February 21, 2023, 1 hour ago

Re “School panel switch OK’d: Council vote for elected committee may stall” (Metro, Feb. 16): The push for an appointed school committee by Boston City Councilors Julia Mejia and Ricardo Arroyo reminds me of the saying: Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.

As a Boston resident during the time of an elected school committee, I can testify as to its dysfunction and ineptness.

Vann Snyder

Boston


Three words on an elected school committee: Louise Day Hicks.

William F. Allan

Roslindale

