Joe Biden’s message to Vladimir Putin: The West won’t blink

In making that trip, Biden sent an unmistakable message to both Russia and China: In a battle of wills, the West will not blink.

A secret flight to Poland. A 10-hour nighttime trip by train to Kyiv. An open stroll of the streets of a foreign capital under periodic Russian missile attack.

Joe Biden may walk with the stiff and cautious steps of an octogenarian, but this week, his dramatic risk-taking leap to Ukraine put him bestride the world stage.

Not on his watch, anyway.

Biden was literally the only person in the world who could convincingly serve that notice — and he did it in commanding fashion.

As the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches, Biden, speaking in Warsaw on Tuesday, delivered this verdict about President Vladimir Putin: “He thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft. And then he met the iron will of America and nations everywhere that refuse to accept the world governed by fear and force.”

In making his clandestine trip to Kyiv, Biden didn’t exactly thumb his nose at Putin or throw a gauntlet at his feet, but by word and deed, he did put the Russian leader and his war effort in proper perspective.

The White House notified the Kremlin of Biden’s trip several hours before his arrival in Kyiv — and Biden then made the return train trip with Russia knowing he was in transit.

The message: Do what you will. We both know you won’t.

How this trip must have galled Putin, coming as it did on the brink of his state-of-Russian-affairs speech. It was like a sign atop St. Basil’s Cathedral, just across the Kremlin from the State Duma, flashing this unmistakable message: Putin’s bloody war is failing miserably.

Nor will the impact of this trip be lost on Chinese autarch Xi Jinping. Just a year or so ago, Xi and Putin unfurled their fascist-friendship-forever pact. When Russia invaded Ukraine, Xi, like Putin, anticipated a short war. Instead, he has been left to stand uneasily by in ignore-the-atrocities mode as the Russian war effort has bogged down and Putin has taken to shelling Ukrainian cities.

It is neither surprise nor coincidence that China is now talking about issuing a “peace plan.” Xi has little credibility there; one can’t, after all, be both Putin’s autocratic enabler and an honest broker. Still, the very fact that Xi feels the need to take such an initiative demonstrates how untenable China’s position has become.

Before the war in Ukraine, several of the world’s autocrats had taken to propounding the supposed advantages that authoritarian nationalism has over liberal democracy. The military struggle in Ukraine has been a test of that notion — and it has been the autocratic argument and the authoritarian axis that have lost ground.

That is in large part an achievement of Biden and his team in rallying the West to oppose Russia’s attempt to devour Ukraine. Now, credit where it is also due. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been a resolute supporter of the effort to aid Ukraine, as has Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, and others in the GOP’s internationalist wing.

Still, Biden’s trip has cast into relief the split between traditional Reagan Republicans and MAGA conservatives, who like a prominent Fox News host had at the war’s start considered Putin a successful opponent of the tolerant pluralism they so loathe and thus an ally and hero.

Pro-Putinism now disguises itself as neo-isolationism, expressed in silly tweets criticizing Biden for worrying about Ukraine’s borders but supposedly not about ours or criticizing him for traveling to Kyiv rather than to East Palestine, Ohio.

But Biden’s trip to Kyiv did occasion an awkward, high-profile blunder by Governor Ron DeSantis, Republican of Florida, who declared that Putin really isn’t much of a threat to his NATO neighbors.

“I think they’ve shown themselves to be a third-rate military power,” DeSantis opined on Fox News. Put that in the category of feeling a need to say something while having nothing intelligent to say.

Yes, the Russian military threat has been degraded, but that’s because of the way the West has rallied to Ukraine’s military aid. Further, as the decisions by Finland and Sweden to apply to join NATO demonstrate, and as Biden’s reception in Poland shows, whatever the view from Florida, DeSantis’s assessment of Russia isn’t shared in Europe.

“The democracies of the world have grown stronger, not weaker,” Biden declared on Tuesday. “But the autocrats of the world have grown weaker, not stronger.”

No matter what else is in doubt, that much is indisputable — and for that, Americans who value democracy should give substantial credit to the determination of this American president.

