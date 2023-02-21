Mass. towns and cities all want something from the state. Maybe they should be cooperative on housing.

The sluggish Green Line serves one half of the city of Newton. Worcester Line commuter trains serve the other half — badly, because of peculiar station layouts that limit the number of trains that can actually stop there.

Given those public transit shortcomings in Newton, it wouldn’t have been surprising if the city had been one of the Massachusetts communities I wrote about last week that are resisting the state’s new housing law because of concerns about the MBTA’s ability to absorb so many new riders.

But after last week’s edition appeared, Newton City Councilor Deb Crossley, who chairs the council’s Zoning and Planning committee, called to argue that the towns fighting back against the law don’t represent everyone — even if they get the most attention from people like, ahem, me. In some parts of Greater Boston, she points out, cities and towns have accepted the challenge of complying with the MBTA Communities Act.

Newton, Crossley says, is one of them. “We are working really hard in Newton to solve this puzzle, as much for our own sake as for the sake of complying with the state law,” she said. The state expects the city to zone for an additional 8,330 housing units, and the city expects to enact zoning reforms later this year that would put it on the path to reaching that goal.

Which is not to say she’s thrilled with the state of the T. Newton has been seeking state and federal funds to replace the three commuter rail stations in Newton — which were built on the cheap in the 1960s with only one platform.

”Our stations are not accessible, the trains don’t run frequently enough, they don’t have access to both sides of the track,” Crossley said.

Here’s the part other municipalities might want to pay attention to. In arguing for state funds for the Auburndale, West Newton, and Newtonville stations, Newton city councilors have explicitly linked their request to the new housing law, arguing that more robust state support for infrastructure upgrades would demonstrate that the Commonwealth recognized it had to play a collaborative role in supporting the housing growth it demanded of municipalities.

“Improving these three stops … would send a strong message not only to our residents but to local leaders across the Commonwealth that the Legislature is a true partner to communities doing their part to address our housing shortage,” a letter signed by almost all Newton city councilors to the state said last year.

Using the housing mandate as an opportunity to push the state on transportation feels like a much more constructive response than the kind of open defiance pledged by officials in places like Middleborough. The platform problems at Newton’s stations are unique, but every other community has its own wish list items — which will deserve a more receptive hearing from the state if those places are also on board with the state’s broader housing agenda.

