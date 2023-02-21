Moving the needle seems to be a sticking point for Social Security

Many recommendations for shoring up Social Security and keeping it solvent have been proposed, including doing away with the cap (the income level above which payments are capped, meaning that contributors above that level pay a lower percentage of their income than others do), increasing both the individual and the employer contribution by a small percentage point, or some combination of these and other options. So far, we have seen little willingness to tackle any of these approaches.

I agree with Jeff Jacoby ( “As Social Security races toward a cliff, both parties refuse to act,” Opinion, Feb. 15). While it was great to hear that both political parties agree that they would not touch Social Security benefits, that stance is not nearly enough. As Jacoby notes, we have long known that benefits are exceeding the government’s ability to pay and that they would have to be cut starting in 2034.

We have to grapple with ways to shore it up and keep it solvent

We must indeed touch Social Security to make sure it is there for our children and grandchildren. It has lifted millions of older adults out of poverty.

The system is inequitable. Scrap the cap on taxable earnings.

Jeff Jacoby states that Social Security taxes “already consume 15.3 percent of every worker’s pay.” Last time I looked (as a recently retired self-employed person), the Social Security tax itself was 6.2 percent, except for the self employed, who pay 12.4 percent (the employer’s and employee’s share). The balance is a Medicare tax. In addition, the Social Security tax is not imposed on the limit of “every worker’s pay.” This year’s cap is $160,200.

Earnings of the top 1 percent of the population have grown disproportionately to wage growth among the rest of Americans, with an increasing share of earnings above the Social Security tax cap. Eliminating the cap on taxable earnings would go a long way toward closing the long-term shortfall and would “adversely” (the scare quotes are mine) affect only those who can well and truly afford it.

Lesson from 1983: We can keep doomsday at bay

Jeff Jacoby correctly points out that Social Security is heading toward a financial cliff, and that Congress and the Biden administration should do something about that. He also correctly points out that the last time both parties faced this issue, in 1983, they did act. What they did (which Jacoby does not describe) was enact a deferred and gradual increase in the normal retirement age (from 65 to 67) and a formula for periodically increasing the tax base.

Apparently, that worked, in the sense that doomsday is now projected to be in 2034. If that approach worked then, let’s do it again — a slight, gradual, deferred increase in the normal retirement age and a gradual increase of the tax base.

