Senator John Fetterman and the politics of health

But it should be acceptable to raise questions about his health without being berated for callousness toward people with disabilities. While Fetterman deserves empathy, the voters of Pennsylvania deserve more transparency about his health than they got when he was running for office.

A stroke did not automatically make Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania unfit to serve in the Senate. And, of course, neither does his recent decision to seek treatment for clinical depression.

Fetterman’s health has been an issue since he suffered a near-fatal stroke in May while running against Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Senate seat Fetterman ultimately won. During that campaign, as The Washington Post reported, Fetterman refused to release his medical records or allow his doctors to answer questions. Instead, he released a letter from a doctor that said the stroke did not affect his “cognitive ability” and concluded he “can work full duty in public office.”

Now Fetterman’s office reports that on Feb. 15, the senator checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. That followed a report in The New York Times about the adjustments he had struggled to make since taking office to overcome what were described as “a physical impairment and serious mental health challenges.” Fetterman’s mental health challenges now appear to go back in time. According to a statement from his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, “While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks.” Given the stigma associated with mental health issues, it’s understandable from a political perspective why Fetterman would not want to address any such history during the campaign. But it does raise the question about how much information he kept from voters then and how much he owes them now.

The health — mental and physical — of a candidate for high office is relevant, and voters deserve transparency. Legitimate questions shouldn’t be wielded or avoided for partisan reasons. Yet, that’s what often happens today. For example, at 80, President Biden’s age is a legitimate issue for public debate. It should be acceptable to raise it without being chastised as ageist or lumped in with the nasty “Sleepy Joe” crowd. But because Republicans have so weaponized Biden’s age, Biden’s backers are determined to squelch any discussion of it. And they have help from those who see any question about Biden’s age as a general attack on older people.

A version of that kind of pushback happened with Fetterman. During the campaign, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson referred to him as “brain-damaged.” Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, tweeted, “How can someone be a Senator without being able to speak or understand small talk?” That raised the ire of activists in the disability community who said such attacks were an example of “ableism,” or discrimination against people with disabilities. Yet, looking back, there were legitimate concerns about Fetterman’s health.

The recent news of Fetterman’s treatment for depression has generated a rare burst of bipartisan empathy. Posting on Twitter, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said, “Mental illness is real & serious, and I hope that (Fetterman) gets the care he needs. Regardless of which side of the political aisle you’re on, please respect his family’s request for privacy.” Other Republican lawmakers also joined Democrats in praising Fetterman’s courage and wishing him well. Let’s hope that welcome show of compassion lasts. But it doesn’t make all the questions about his health go away.

Massachusetts voters can relate to that. In 2008, Senator Ted Kennedy was diagnosed with brain cancer and eventually reached a point where he was too sick to fully participate in Senate business. Some believed he should step down. He didn’t and died in August 2009. As a longtime senator and member of a famous family, Kennedy held a special place in Massachusetts politics. But putting aside sentiment and respect for his lengthy years in public service, it was not unreasonable to contemplate the question of how long he should stay in a job he could no longer perform.

Voters have the right to know if the person they sent to Washington can truly represent their interests. Only when they know the full story can they make a valid judgment.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.