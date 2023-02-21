fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Watch Sox ace Sale closely, sure, but don’t stoop to body shaming

Updated February 21, 2023, 46 minutes ago
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale got some work in on Feb. 14 during spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Re “Even thinner Sale makes you wonder” (Sports, Feb. 16): I understand Dan Shaughnessy’s frustration and concern with the challenges facing the Boston Red Sox this season, such as injuries to key players, a lack of depth in certain positions, and inconsistency in the pitching staff.

As a community, however, we all need to continue to support those who do not fit the traditional mold of what a “fit” athlete should look like, and that includes Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale. Body shaming is harmful and can have a negative impact on a person’s mental and physical health. It has no place in a paper like The Boston Globe.

Robert Stone

Lexington

