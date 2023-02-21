Watch Sox ace Sale closely, sure, but don’t stoop to body shaming

Re “Even thinner Sale makes you wonder” (Sports, Feb. 16): I understand Dan Shaughnessy’s frustration and concern with the challenges facing the Boston Red Sox this season, such as injuries to key players, a lack of depth in certain positions, and inconsistency in the pitching staff.

As a community, however, we all need to continue to support those who do not fit the traditional mold of what a “fit” athlete should look like, and that includes Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale. Body shaming is harmful and can have a negative impact on a person’s mental and physical health. It has no place in a paper like The Boston Globe.