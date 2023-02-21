Are the Bruins close to acquiring Columbus defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov or not?

Will the Bruins — who play their next four in Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary — dress any new players for their next game at TD Garden? They face the Sabres March 2, one day before the NHL trade deadline.

When they returned, they brought with them Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson, two players who helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final.

In 2019, the Bruins went on a Western road trip right before the NHL trade deadline.

As the Bruins headed to Seattle on a winning streak Tuesday, general manager Don Sweeney was working the phones.

He may have been calling about Vladislav Gavrikov. The Columbus defenseman was scratched for a fourth consecutive game Sunday as general manager Jarmo Kekalainen tried to settle on an acceptable trade return.

One league source has knocked down reports over the last few days claiming the Bruins and Blue Jackets have an agreement in place for Gavrikov. A report from The Fourth Period Tuesday said the Bruins were just trying to clear salary-cap space for the deal to happen.

The source reiterated that the Bruins remained in talks with Columbus about Gavrikov, a shot-blocking, penalty-killing defenseman getting major ice time this year because of injuries.

But the price seems to be the sticking point. Several reports over the past few weeks said Columbus’s ask was a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick.

The gut feeling here: The only way the Bruins pay a price that steep is if the Jackets take back a contract, a la Sweeney’s previous trades with Anaheim.

In 2022, the Bruins acquired Hampus Lindholm from the Ducks and offloaded the final year-plus of John Moore’s five-year, $13.75 million deal. To make that worth it for the Ducks — and pay the cost of Lindholm — the Bruins included three picks (a 2022 first-rounder and second-rounders in 2023 and 2024), and young defenseman Urho Vaakanainen. The Ducks also retained half of Lindholm’s salary.

The Bruins made a similar, though less impactful, trade with Anaheim in 2020, landing Ondrej Kase for David Backes, Axel Andersson, and a first-round pick.

The Johansson and Coyle trades were for two picks (Johansson, for a second and a fourth) and one pick and one young player (Coyle, for Ryan Donato and a conditional fourth).

The Bruins aren’t getting full value from veteran winger Craig Smith ($3.1 million), whose deal, like Gavrikov’s ($2.8 million), expires this summer. Columbus would have room for Smith on its books the rest of the year.

The Bruins have had Jakub Zboril ($1.1375 million) sitting in the press box for most of the season. Mike Reilly ($1.875 million) has spent most of the year in the AHL. Both defensemen are signed through 2024.

The Bruins could entice Columbus with a prospect such as speedy, gritty winger Jakub Lauko, who has been called up to the NHL twice this year. Top prospects such as Providence winger Fabian Lysell and Ohio State defenseman Mason Lohrei would not be involved in a deal that had Gavrikov as the sole return.

In addition to Gavrikov, another notable defenseman sat out Sunday’s Arizona-Columbus game for what his club called “trade-related reasons.” Jakob Chychrun practiced with Arizona Tuesday, though he was not slated to return to the lineup Wednesday against Calgary.

Adding Chychrun to the Bruins would create one of their better defense corps of the last decade, since Chychrun — a No. 1 on many teams — would slot in as a No. 3 behind Charlie McAvoy and Lindholm.

Advertisement

But the Bruins would likely have to part with a package that includes picks and the best of their prospect pool.

He is, however, signed at an excellent rate — $4.6 million for two years after this — and could help the Bruins much more than Gavrikov.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com.