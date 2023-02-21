Camryn Collins leads No. 7 Foxborough girls’ basketball to Warrior Classic title over No. 10 Brookline

Back on the court, Collins scored 10 of her team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to help seventh-ranked Foxborough fend off No. 10 Brookline, 61-53, in the championship game of the Warrior Classic Tuesday afternoon.

From the bench, the Foxborough junior guard watched as Brookline cut into her team’s 21-point cushion. So Collins told Foxborough coach Lisa Downs that she wanted the ball in her hands — and that she would not pick up her fifth foul.

FOXBORO — Camryn Collins picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter.

“She’s a very mature player,” Downs said of Collins. “The team really feeds off the energy and the confidence she brings to the court … Hats off to my girls. They really dug down in that fourth quarter.”

Foxboro (19-1) used an extended 26-7 run in the first half to step out to the big halftime lead, powered by 13 points apiece from Collins and sophomore Kailey Sullivan (three first-half triples). And the Warriors outrebounded Brookline, 22-11, in the first half, led by junior Isabelle Chamberlin (game-high 13 rebounds) and sophomore Addie Ruter (10 points, 10 rebounds).

But Brookline (15-4) responded the Warriors opened the second half on a 17-2 run behind senior Geanna Bryant (game-high 28 points, 20 in second half) and Margo Mattes (19 points). Brookline then started the fourth quarter with 10 unanswered points and tied the game at 47 with a three from Bryant.

But Collins and her Foxborough teammates quickly regained control. She scored five straight points, driving with power despite being one foul away from being forced to sit the rest of the game. Ruter added two quick post buckets, and Foxborough’s defense ensured Brookline never tied it again.

“We’re all sisters out here,” Collins said. “We know how to deal with adversity, and we just love playing with each other. It came down to that in the last minutes, and I trusted them and they trusted me.”

Downs credited Collins and junior Erin Foley with limiting Bryant and Mattes in the first half, as she challenged the classmates with the matchup. Even after Brookline fought back, her team stepped up defensively down the stretch.

“What I was most proud of is that we got back in there and got more determined in the fourth quarter,” Downs said.