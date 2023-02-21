The Celtics have work left to do, but really, there are no excuses for them right now

All-Star Weekend was a coronation and a celebration of everything Celtics. Any self-imposed obstacles have been cleared away like the interim tag that once preceded coach Joe Mazzulla’s name. Outside of unforeseen health issues, all excuses for them to stop short of delivering a banner season have been removed. June can’t arrive fast enough.

Sanguine Celtics fans don’t usually like to deal in such absolutes or all-or-nothing stakes. But coming out of the All-Star break with 23 games to play pre-playoffs, the Celtics find themselves in ideal shape for Banner No. 18.

The Celtics find themselves in the position that the glory-days Patriots inhabited — the regular season is merely a prologue to the postseason. That’s the only season that counts, and the one they’ll be judged by. It’s win it all or lament a lost season.

There’s still important work to do in the unofficial second half. They have to find a fail-safe finishing five, find a way to reduce Jayson Tatum’s hefty minutes, and find a way to hold on to the top seed in the East. Five of their final 23 games are against legit East contenders in Milwaukee, which trails the Green by just a half-game in the Eastern Conference table, Philadelphia (two), and Cleveland (two), which has beaten the Celtics both times they’ve played this season.

However, it’s hard to have anything other than a sunny disposition regarding the Celtics, given recent events:

▪ Mazzulla coached Team Giannis to victory in the All-Star Game in his first game as a full-fledged NBA head coach, elevated to full-time status with a contract extension. So far, it’s been a home run hire for president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who said he wanted to remove any “cloud of uncertainty” for the team. No one went to bat harder for Mazzulla, who replaced Ime Udoka when he was suspended by the team for improper conduct with a female employee, than Stevens.

Many (raising my hand) doubted that a 34-year-old assistant who didn’t even merit a front-row seat on the Celtics bench last season could handle a championship contender. But Stevens was right. In a sign of how hard they play for Mazzulla, the Celtics are tied for the league lead in loose balls recovered per game at 5.3.

Plus, now the Udoka imbroglio can finally be put to bed. He’s not coming back. He never was.

▪ Jaylen Brown no longer has to look over his shoulder wondering whether the Celtics are going to deal him for Kevin Durant. That’s over, with Durant dealt to the Suns. Perhaps not coincidentally, Brown offered the Quote of the Year at the All-Star Game, allaying fears that he’s looking to escape the shadow of Jayson Tatum and his state-sponsored MVP campaign.

“It takes sacrifice, you know, on my behalf,” said Brown. “There are definitely a lot of opportunities that you can be a guy, but the ultimate goal I think for me and Jayson has always been to win games.

“When you see team dynamics, there’s nothing wrong with doing your job on a team. So, throughout my career, I’ve learned to be and play the role that has been needed for me to play. I think that’s a part of why the success has been able to happen.

“Being able to humble yourself, and be like, ‘Yeah, I know I could be something somewhere else, but it’s no problem being a great team guy and winning here in Boston.’ ”

Hallelujah, Jaylen. If Brown makes one of the three All-NBA teams, he would be eligible for a super-max extension worth 35 percent of the salary cap this offseason. The runway for Celtics championship contention looks like it just got longer.

▪ The Celtics commanded center stage in Sunday’s All-Star contest, with no one shining brighter than Tatum. He delivered a signature performance to take home MVP honors with a game-record 55 points. Tatum and Brown, playing for the first time since suffering a facial fracture on a Tatum friendly-fire elbow Feb. 8, stole the show. The Jays solidified their status as the NBA’s best active duo.

As a bonus, Tatum received the individual NBA adulation he craves, debuting his signature shoe with a performance for the ages as he took home the trophy named for his idol, Kobe Bryant. JT left no doubt that he’s among the league’s elite. Hopefully, this satiated some of his desire for individual accomplishment, so his minutes can be trimmed.

“Settling” for All-Star Game MVP, NBA Finals MVP, and a championship ring if he misses out on MVP sounds good to me. I’m sure it sounds good to Tatum.

▪ The hardest part for the Celtics, who restart play Thursday in Indiana, is going to be whittling down a closing five. Someone of starting quality is going to be watching in the final minutes of playoff games.

Net rating says that Derrick White, a revelation this season, should be in the closing five. The Celtics are plus-8.2 in net rating when he’s on the court. They’re minus-6 with Malcolm Brogdon, but White, one of the team’s best defenders, benefits from usually playing with the starters. Brogdon, a lesser defender, is on the court more with the reserves.

Also, Brogdon was brought in by Stevens because the basketball boss said the Celtics needed more playmaking after their NBA Finals loss to the Warriors. He’s a legitimate third option who can create shots on his own.

Then there is the question of whether the Celtics want to close with the lineup they rode last year, featuring Time Lord, Al Horford, Tatum, Brown, and Marcus Smart. Because of injuries and absences, that lineup has played only 29 minutes together this season and posts a minus-5.9 net rating. Last year, the net rating for that group was 24.6. There are a lot of options to sort through to find the right final five, and it could vary by series. That puts pressure on Mazzulla to deploy the proper combinations.

It’s hard not to be bullish on Boston basketball right now. Everything is coming up Green.

The truth is people will remember how they started this season (21-5) and how they finish it.

The hope is that the best is yet to come because raising expectations isn’t enough if you don’t raise a banner.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.