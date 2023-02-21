Despite a heroic 46-point effort by Dracut’s Ashlee Talbot, Yirsy Queliz delivers in clutch for St. Mary’s girls’ basketball in Spartan Classic thriller

“[That was] a product of two teams that play in really good leagues and played really good schedules,” St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall said. “I didn’t see many people out there flustered in the last three minutes of a one-possession game.”

So a superhuman, 46-point effort from Dracut star Ashlee Talbot didn’t faze the fourth-ranked Spartans. They endured 27 lead changes and 16 ties until a Yirsy Queliz coast-to-coast layup with 7.6 seconds remaining put them on top — a 73-72 Tuesday thriller at St. Mary’s home Spartan Classic.

LYNN — The St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team has prevailed in its share of monumental thrillers, including winning a state championship a year ago.

The final moments were a roller coaster. Trailing 69-68, St. Mary’s senior Kellyn Preira drilled a 3-pointer with 34.5 seconds to go, then blocked a Talbot layup attempt. On the ensuing Dracut inbound, Niya Morgen fouled Brodie Gannon on a 3-pointer, and the Middies senior converted all three attempts to go back up 72-71 with 16.3 seconds remaining.

St. Mary’s promptly turned the ball over and fouled, but Dracut missed both free throws, and on the last rebound from Bella Owumi, Queliz flew down the court to throw in the winner.

“I saw the green light and just said, ‘I’m just gonna take it,’” Queliz said.

St. Mary’s (18-2) tried everything against Talbot. The Spartans slotted in four different primary defenders, plus double-teams, and the senior point guard still slithered to the rim for layups and launched gutsy 3-pointers. Talbot finished with 91 points across her two Spartan Classic appearances.

“She’s a great player,” Preira said. “We knew she was gonna score the majority of their points. So we just kind of tried to keep that to a minimum, but she’s a good player, so she’s gonna score a lot.”

Newhall told his team before the game to push the pace; Dracut (15-6) also likes to play fast, and it was the only way the Spartans could keep up with Talbot if she were to explode.

“If she’s gonna start scoring and then we start walking the ball up, then we’re gonna have trouble scoring at the pace that she’s scoring,” he said.

St. Mary’s had several contributors step up in different moments, led by Preira (17 points), Queliz (15 points), Morgen (14 points), and Reese Matela (14 points). As the Spartans turn the page to another Division 3 tournament run, they feel their maturity exhibited in these types of games has them ready to defend their title.

“We’ve played in a lot of close games like this and guarded good players,” Preira said. “So we kind of just know how to keep calm in certain situations ... We have to slow down, not panic, and make smart decisions.”