EMass girls’ hockey: With a pair of shutouts, PLNR sophomore Alyse Mutti headlines Players of the Week

Ang Catino, St. Mary’s — The senior captain registered her 13th shutout of the season in a 4-0 nonleague win over Malden Catholic in the Hingham Showcase Tuesday afternoon.
Emily Coogan, Martha’s Vineyard — With four goals and two assists in a Saturday afternoon battle, the freshman launched the Vineyarders to a 7-3 nonleague win over Scituate.
Harper Friedholm, Lincoln-Sudbury — The Warriors smothered Woburn 7-1 behind three goals and three assists from the junior captain.
Bree Lawrence, Methuen/Tewksbury — The sophomore lifted the Red Rangers to a 3-2 MVC/DCL Large Division win over Lincoln-Sudbury, scoring the game’s final goal in the last 12 seconds of regulation.
Advertisement
Alyse Mutti, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading — The sophomore set a program record with her eighth shutout of the season in a 5-0 win over Marblehead. On Monday, she earned her ninth in a 8-0 blanking of Bishop Fenwick.
Grace Nelson, Bishop Feehan — Thanks to a first-period goal from the junior, the No. 14 Shamrocks handed second-ranked Duxbury its first loss of the season Wednesday afternoon in a statement 1-0 win.
Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @juliacyohe.