EMass girls’ hockey: With a pair of shutouts, PLNR sophomore Alyse Mutti headlines Players of the Week

Ang Catino, St. Mary’s — The senior captain registered her 13th shutout of the season in a 4-0 nonleague win over Malden Catholic in the Hingham Showcase Tuesday afternoon.

Emily Coogan, Martha’s Vineyard — With four goals and two assists in a Saturday afternoon battle, the freshman launched the Vineyarders to a 7-3 nonleague win over Scituate.

Harper Friedholm, Lincoln-Sudbury — The Warriors smothered Woburn 7-1 behind three goals and three assists from the junior captain.