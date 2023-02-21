fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMASS GIRLS' HOCKEY: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ hockey: With a pair of shutouts, PLNR sophomore Alyse Mutti headlines Players of the Week

By Julia Yohe Globe Correspondent,Updated February 21, 2023, 7 minutes ago

Ang Catino, St. Mary’s — The senior captain registered her 13th shutout of the season in a 4-0 nonleague win over Malden Catholic in the Hingham Showcase Tuesday afternoon.

Emily Coogan, Martha’s Vineyard — With four goals and two assists in a Saturday afternoon battle, the freshman launched the Vineyarders to a 7-3 nonleague win over Scituate.

Harper Friedholm, Lincoln-Sudbury — The Warriors smothered Woburn 7-1 behind three goals and three assists from the junior captain.

Bree Lawrence, Methuen/Tewksbury — The sophomore lifted the Red Rangers to a 3-2 MVC/DCL Large Division win over Lincoln-Sudbury, scoring the game’s final goal in the last 12 seconds of regulation.

Alyse Mutti, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading — The sophomore set a program record with her eighth shutout of the season in a 5-0 win over Marblehead. On Monday, she earned her ninth in a 8-0 blanking of Bishop Fenwick.

Grace Nelson, Bishop Feehan — Thanks to a first-period goal from the junior, the No. 14 Shamrocks handed second-ranked Duxbury its first loss of the season Wednesday afternoon in a statement 1-0 win.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @juliacyohe.

