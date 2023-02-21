Girls’ hockey notebook: Undeniably unselfish, Kelly Holmes gives King Philip a dangerous net-front presence

Trailing Milton, 2-1, Holmes was credited with an assist on McDonald’s second goal that helped the Warriors rally to tie it with 34 seconds left after they pulled their goalie for an extra skater. Holmes narrowly missed winning it in overtime when her breakaway rush on Milton goaltender Lila Chamoun pinged off the crossbar, but atoned with the second of two shootout goals King Philip got past Chamoun in the victory over the host Wildcats.

The King Philip junior forward from Norfolk improved her season line to 30 goals and 19 assists, which included helpers on both of Nikki McDonald’s goals in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory in the first round of the Milton Tournament at Ulin Rink.

The ability to score, and set up others, is undeniable for Kelly Holmes .

Holmes’s prowess around the net has the Warriors (10-10-1) a threat in Division 2, where they are currently No. 22 in the MIAA Power Rankings.

“She sees the ice extremely well and it makes her teammates much better players because of it,” said King Philip coach Ken Assad.

In an early February matchup against Arlington Catholic, Holmes connected for four goals in a 6-1 win.

Her two goals last Saturday against a tough Braintree squad with stellar goaltending led KP to an important 4-3 win.

Humble and focused, Holmes does not let herself look back much. However, she does savor KP’s 3-0 victory over perennial contender Canton in January.

“We had a few short-handed chances and I was able to score on those.”

She has been an impact player since her varsity debut, in the 2020-21 season, when she scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in her first two games. As a sophomore, she paced the Hockomock League with 22 goals and 25 assists.

This season has been challenging and competitive.

“Kelly often gets double-teamed, but she is extremely physical and strong,” said Assad.

In camps and clinics in the offseason, Holmes was determined to be relentless when attacking the net.

King Philip junior forward Kelly Holmes, scuffling with Bishop Feehan's Avery Lough (No. 3), has never been one to shy away from on-ice contact. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“My strength this year has been getting to the net and getting shots on net,” said Holmes.

Hockey has developed as a family trait. Her father, Brian, played four years at Southeastern Mass. (now UMass Dartmouth), where he set a program record with 206 career points (89 goals, 117 assists) and earned induction into the school’s Hall of Fame.

Kelly’s older sister, Kate, is a senior forward at Northeastern, which has won three straight Hockey East championships and is on target for a fourth. In her senior season at Williston Northampton, Kate collected 100 points, the sixth-highest total in program history.

Katie Holmes, who plays for the Northeastern women's hockey team, has been impressed with her younger sister's development. "I’m really excited to see what her future holds,” Katie said of Kelly (above), racing Bishop Feehan's Molly Braga (10) for a loose puck. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“I really look up to her,” said Kelly Holmes.

Right now, the sisters trade off watching each other play when their schedules allow.

“It has been a lot of fun watching her improve over the past three years at King Philip,” said Kate Holmes. “She continues to impress me. I’m really excited to see what her future holds.”

Holmes’s ability to deliver goals when needed, paired with the strong goaltending of Mallory Johnston, make King Philip a team that could play spoiler in the postseason.

“Our goal is to get as far as we can in the playoffs,” said Holmes.

No matter what happens, Holmes continues to build her hockey legacy at King Philip, and her team is grateful.

“She is a leader,” said Assad. “She is humble, a great teammate and willing to do whatever it takes to win a game.”

Kelly Holmes (far left) keeps a constant eye on the on-ice action when she's on King Phillip's bench. "Our goal is to get as far as we can in the playoffs,” Kelly said. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Ice Chips

▪ Winthrop entered Tuesday night’s matchup against Beverly/Danvers/Winthrop at 17-0-0, the last unbeaten in MIAA girls’ or boys’ hockey.

Coach Butch Martucci credits his senior class as the catalyst.

“It’s a lot of veteran leadership,” said Martucci. “We are very fortunate to have four senior captains who have played such a pivotal role for us since eighth grade.”

Three of those seniors are the Holmes triplets: leading scorer Emma (11 goals, 16 assists,) Julia, a forward, and Abby, a defender. Forward Mia Norris joins the trio as a quad captain.

“It’s a great group to coach,” said Martucci. “We are happy that we are getting ready to play hockey in late February and March.”

Winthrop is currently fourth in the D1 power rankings.

“This team has a lot of potential,” said Martucci. “As long as we play our game, our style, I think we can make a run.”

▪ Pembroke, currently No. 14 in the Division 2 power rankings, must sustain its offensive production. The Titans’ top line of Jennifer Birolini, Maria Cantino, and Hannah D’Angelo have combined to produce 55 goals. Birolini, a sophomore captain, has 35 goals. Freshman goalie Emily LaVallee and eighth-grade backup Mia Dunphy provide a sound defensive base in net. Dunphy even found a way to get in on the offensive action with her first career assist in a 8-2 win over Scituate.

▪ Tuesday’s updated power ratings are reflective of parity. In Division 2, there are teams all the way down through No. 36 Boston Latin with double-digit win totals. Division 1 boasts an extremely competitive top 10 group; No. 1 St. Mary’s continues to impress, but contenders like No. 2 Notre Dame (Hingham) and No. 6 Haverhill have challenged the Spartans during the regular season, and will be a tough out in the postseason.

Correspondents Olivia Nolan and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.





Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.