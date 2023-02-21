Hunter Matteson has a grand time in Dartmouth boys’ basketball nonleague victory over Dennis-Yarmouth

“He’ll go down as the greatest Dartmouth High School basketball player ever,” Simonetti said of Matteson, a 6-foot-7-inch center with the range to play beyond the arc for the Indians (16-4), shooting 50 percent on his 3-point attempt.

First-year coach Nick Simonetti eclipsed the 1,000-point mark as a senior standout in 2014. Then, he watched from the sidelines as star junior Hunter Matteson broke the same milestone, needing 28 points for the mark and eclipsing it by scoring 30 in a 71-54 nonleague win over Dennis-Yarmouth.

Matteson scored 99 points in a COVID-shortened freshman season, before tallying more than 450 points in his sophomore and junior campaigns.

“There was no doubt that he would score 1,000 points,” Simonetti said. “It was just a matter of time.”

After hitting a free throw with five seconds remaining to reach 1,000, Matteson turned to the Dartmouth bench, flexed, and unleashed a triumphant roar as the Indians’ student section erupted behind him.

“It was really cool. You saw it once he hit it. He just let it out,” Simonetti said. “I wanted him to get it tonight, because I didn’t want him to feel that pressure or feel that stress in a tournament game.

“I wanted him to go in completely fresh, not having to worry about it in the back of his mind.”