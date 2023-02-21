The old sage of Emmanuel women’s basketball got a boost from a fresh face from far away

Forty-six years later, Yosinoff has carved out one of the most impressive coaching careers in college basketball history. The Pawtucket, R.I., native had 898 wins to his count — 10th-most in NCAA women’s basketball at any level — entering the Great Northeast Athletic Conference quarterfinals Tuesday night. He is on the cusp of the 900-win plateau only nine others have reached.

When Andy Yosinoff started his coaching career at Division 3 Emmanuel College in 1977-78, his team had five players, and his home court had no scoreboard and wooden backboards. When he first reached out to the college, Yosinoff wasn’t even looking for a job in basketball — he initially applied to coach tennis.

According to the NCAA’s database, Yosinoff, 75, is the longest-tenured active coach in the sport. He has coached across generations of tactical and societal evolution, and even today is learning new ways to unlock his program’s potential.

“It’s a crazy story, but I’ve had a great run, because Emmanuel is just a special kind of school,” he said.

Under Yosinoff’s stewardship, the Saints have made 21 NCAA Tournament appearances and won 18 GNAC championships.

The sustained success stems from constant adaptation; for instance, in Yosinoff’s first 10 years of coaching, the NCAA did not use a 3-point line.

“I’ve sort of forced my philosophy to change a little bit, because we do have some good 3-point shooters here at Emmanuel,” he said. “But my real love is the fast break, and to attack the rim.”

Andy Yosinoff has attained a level of success that few in the game have reached. Mike Broglio/Emmanuel Athletics.

As Yosinoff adds to his legacy, he is also guiding a new branch in basketball’s global reach. Sophomore Yannie Chan, the leading scorer for this year’s Saints, is the first locally schooled Hong Kong woman to play at the NCAA level.

Chan, a 5-foot-10-inch forward averaging 15 points per game, says the first NBA games she recalls watching were between the Celtics and Lakers in the 2008 Finals. She rose to stardom in Hong Kong with help from trainer William Lo, who connected her with Yosinoff and other college recruiters. Chan set up Zoom meetings and phone calls with Yosinoff, but never met him until she arrived in Boston as a freshman.

“Within two weeks, she was so popular that everyone on campus already knew her name,” Yosinoff said.

Chan has made the transition look easy on the court, but acknowledges that crossing the globe to play high-level basketball is a challenging adjustment. Former graduate student captain Jamad Fiin — a Boston-born community leader and Somali-American national influencer — took Chan under her wing.

“I feel like basketball was just like a whole entire new level for me to adjust to,” Chan said. “Definitely outside of basketball, living by myself, learning to take care of myself, being away with my family for that long — it’s a challenge. But I’m glad that I have a lot of my teammates and my friends here.”

Chan now exudes confidence after blazing her own trail. She’s knocking down 41.4 percent of her 3-point attempts and has stepped up as a more prominent voice on the court.

“I really learned a lot of leadership and how to be the leader of the team,” Chan said. “I try to talk to my teammates [and learn] how to have a better relationship with everyone else.”

Yosinoff, meanwhile, doesn’t have much left to prove, but retains the same passion from his early years. He has no plans to retire soon, and until he does, he’ll keep climbing the ladder of basketball’s winningest legends.

“I feel like I’m 25; I have the same amount of energy,” Yosinoff said. “I still can run, and I love what I do. I’m not thinking about [retiring]. As long as I think I’m doing a good job, and I’m having fun, and we’re winning, I’m not thinking about that.”

BU passes the test

Boston University (20-6, 15-0) checked off another critical box in its Patriot League rampage last Wednesday by beating Holy Cross in the first head-to-head matchup of the conference’s top two teams.

The Terriers trailed by as much as 15 but came back to earn a 64-59 win at home.

“Just an exciting win for the program,” coach Melissa Graves said. “We talked in the huddles about handling their runs. They were up 15 at one point, and to cut it down and win — toward the end, I thought we handled the second half tremendously defensively. End of game, we were really composed, so I just thought it was a great team effort.”