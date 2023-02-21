Patriots have the money and the means to revamp their offense. Here is a plan.

With NFL free agency set to begin at 4 p.m. on March 15, the Patriots currently have the NFL’s fifth-most cap space ($45.28 million), per the Players Association, and have earmarked the fifth-smallest amount of cash for 2023 ($136.7 million). Those numbers don’t include the recent signings of Matthew Slater or Conor McDermott.

The cycle should continue in 2023 if they want to erase the sting of an 8-9 season. The Patriots have the money and the lack of financial commitments to upgrade an offense that was 22d in the league in scoring last year and didn’t have any Pro Bowlers.

The Patriots have gone in spending waves in recent free agency periods — spending little in 2020 and 2022, and a lot in 2021.

A look at how they should proceed:

▪ Their own free agents: Jakobi Meyers would be great to have back as the No. 2 or 3 receiver as long as the price is right. But Meyers might benefit from a thin free agency crop, and the Patriots should stick to their price and be ready to let him walk.

Devin McCourty can still play at a high level and is worth having back. Jonathan Jones is a must-sign; he was by far their best cornerback last season and makes a deep secondary even better.

Jabrill Peppers, Cody Davis, Yodny Cajuste, Myles Bryant, and Mack Wilson should be re-signed on value contracts, and Damien Harris, too, if he’s willing to come back for peanuts. It’s definitely time to say goodbye to Isaiah Wynn and Nelson Agholor.

▪ Figure out McCourty’s future before March 14. He signed a one-year, $9 million contract last year, but it was technically a five-year deal with four void years tacked on for salary-cap purposes. The contract voids on March 14, so if McCourty doesn’t have a new deal by then, the Patriots will take a $9.7 million cap hit in 2023.

But if the Patriots sign McCourty before March 14, they would take only a $3.5 million dead-cap hit this year (plus whatever McCourty makes), with $6.2 million spread out in the future.

If he does retire, McCourty would still likely sign a dummy contract by March 14 and wait until after June 1 to officially retire, to spread the $9.7 million over multiple seasons.

▪ Trade or release Kendrick Bourne and trade for an elite receiver. The Patriots have a solid possession receiver in Meyers (assuming he re-signs), and an excellent jump-ball receiver in DeVante Parker, whose 17.4-yard average ranked fifth in the NFL. They just need a dynamic playmaker to round out their receiver corps.

Bourne has shown flashes in two seasons, but he clearly was on the outs with the coaching staff last season, and he’s not a game-changer compared with his peers. Trading or releasing Bourne, who is entering the final year of his contract, will save the Patriots more than $5 million in cap space.

Free agency is weak this year, so the answer would have to come in a trade. The Patriots already have been rumored to like Deebo Samuel, who is certainly dynamic but may not be the polished outside receiver they need.

They could inquire about two players entering the final year of their rookie deals, the Bengals’ Tee Higgins and the Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy. They should talk to the rebuilding Bucs to see if they would be willing to part with Mike Evans or Chris Godwin, whose contracts void in 2024 and 2025.

And they should gauge the tradability of 2025 free agents DeAndre Hopkins, Diontae Johnson, Amari Cooper, and the Chargers’ Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Hopkins is an obvious candidate, but there are questions about whether he and Bill O’Brien would want to reconnect after a poor ending in Houston.

▪ Revamp the tight end position. Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith each made $27 million over the last two years, and neither was worth the money. Henry at least caught nine touchdown passes in ‘21, but caught just two this past season and averaged only 32.7 yards per game in his two seasons. Smith caught just one touchdown pass in two seasons and averaged a meager 18 yards per game.

Henry is owed a nonguaranteed $10.5 million in cash this year, the final year of his deal, with a $15.5 million cap number. He has developed a decent rapport with Mac Jones, but his production doesn’t merit those numbers. If the Patriots do want Henry back, there probably should be a pay cut and a salary-cap cut involved.

Cutting Smith should be obvious, except he still has $6.25 million in fully guaranteed salary this year (with offsets). Smith’s $17.2 million cap hit is absurd, yet it would increase to $19.06 million if they release him before June 1. The Patriots will likely have to eat some of the guaranteed salary to trade Smith, and may have to eat all of it and release him after June 1, which would create $4.5 million in cap space this year.

The tight end market for now has a few intriguing names, including Mike Gesicki, Dalton Schultz, Evan Engram, Austin Hooper, and Hayden Hurst.

▪ Figure out what you’re doing with left tackle Trent Brown. Brown was a disappointment last season, with 13 penalty flags (tied for third-most in the league) and a career-high 5.5 sacks allowed.

The Patriots certainly need to draft a tackle this year, particularly with Wynn likely gone. But of Brown’s $11 million in compensation this year, $7 million is in the form of incentives and per-game bonuses, and of the remaining $4 million, $3 million is already fully guaranteed.

Brown has played well enough in the past that the Patriots may as well bring him back for one more season, so Jones doesn’t have two new starting tackles in 2023. But they may want to move him back to right tackle, and they definitely will want to keep him on a short leash.





Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.